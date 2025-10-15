Saudi Arabia Inaugurates Its Pavilion at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

Description: Saudi representatives engage in conversation with international visitors, highlighting cultural exchange at the Saudi Pavilion. Description: Saudi delegates discuss literary collaborations with European publishers inside the Saudi Pavilion at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025.

Saudi Arabia inaugurates its pavilion at Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, showcasing its cultural and literary achievements under Vision 2030.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC) today inaugurated Saudi Arabia’s national pavilion at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, held at Messe Frankfurt from October 15 to 19. The event, recognized as one of the world’s leading forums for literature and cultural exchange, brings together publishers, authors, and industry leaders from across the globe.Led by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, the Saudi pavilion features a collective presence of major cultural and academic institutions, including the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, King Abdulaziz University, King Fahd National Library, King Abdulaziz Public Library, King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, the Publishing Association, the Saudi Arabian Translation Association, and Nasher Publishing and Distribution Company.Saudi Arabia’s participation aims to strengthen cultural dialogue with Germany and the global publishing community, foster collaboration with international publishers and cultural institutions, and highlight the remarkable progress of the Kingdom’s publishing and translation sectors. The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which recognises culture as a key pillar of sustainable development and a bridge between nations.Throughout the five-day fair, the Saudi pavilion will host a diverse literary and cultural programme, featuring panel discussions, author talks, and interactive sessions with Saudi writers and publishing experts. Visitors will experience the richness of Saudi literary expression and the Kingdom’s growing role in advancing global literary exchange and translation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.