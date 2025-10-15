City celebrates 30 years of Senior of the Year Awards

HAMILTON, ON – Last night, the City of Hamilton recognized seniors in Hamilton for their outstanding volunteer contributions at the 30th annual Senior of the Year Awards, held at Carmen’s Event Centre.

The Senior of the Year Award program celebrates residents aged 65 and older who make meaningful voluntary contributions to the social, cultural and civic life in our community.

“Hamilton’s seniors are the heart of our community,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “For three decades, the Senior of the Year Awards have celebrated Hamiltonians whose kindness, dedication, and leadership make our city stronger. From volunteering countless hours to mentoring others and preserving our local traditions, these honourees remind us what community really means. It’s a privilege to celebrate their legacy and to thank them for helping make Hamilton the caring, connected, and age-friendly city it is today.”

The City and its community partners are committed to making Hamilton an Age-Friendly community by offering a variety of programs and services that address the health and social needs of older adults and seniors, supporting the City’s vision to be the best place to raise a child and age successfully.

“The Senior of the Year Awards is a testament to the remarkable seniors in our community whose hard work and commitment have touched so many lives. As we celebrate 30 years of this tradition, we are reminded of the strength and resilience our seniors bring to Hamilton,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We are proud to honour their accomplishments and look forward to many more years of recognizing their vital contributions.”

The City congratulates and thanks all the award nominees. View a complete listing of this year's award recipients on the Senior of the Year Awards web page.