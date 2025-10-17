Intention to Designate Properties in West Hamilton

Description of Property

The 0.28 hectare lot municipally addressed as 54 Sanders Boulevard is comprised of a two-and-a-half storey stone vernacular Georgian residence built circa 1847 historically known as Lakelet Vale and includes a one-and-a-half-storey stone outbuilding behind the residence. The subject property is located on the northern side of Sanders Boulevard, between the intersection of Sanders and Cotrill Street and the intersection of Sanders and Binkley Road, within the neighbourhood of Ainslie Wood North, in the City of Hamilton.

Statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest

The two-and-a-half storey stone building known as Lakelet Vale was originally constructed circa 1847 and has physical value as a representative example of a vernacular dwelling influenced by the Georgian Revival and Neo-Classical styles of architecture and as a rare surviving example of a well-preserved, early-nineteenth century dwelling and outbuilding.

The property has historical value due to its connection with the Binkley Family who settled in the area of Ancaster Township, now known as West Hamilton, as early as 1793. The significance of the Binkley Family and their legacy is demonstrated by their name being reflected in many roads and landmarks in the nearby community. Jacob Binkley (1809-1867), an influential member of the early community, built the property known as Lakelet Vale circa 1847. By the 1860’s Jacob Binkley’s Farm would be the second most successful in Ancaster Township. The carriage house of 50 Sanders Boulevard was built for Lakelet Vale, acting as an onsite carpenter and blacksmith shop, carriage storage and winery for the Binkley’s flourishing farmstead.

Contextually this property is important for defining the historical character of West Hamilton and the early settlement of Ancaster township. This property and its accessory outbuildings including the carriage house located at 50 Sanders Boulevard are the oldest still standing physical structures built by the Binkley Family located within Marx Binkley’s original purchase. It is historically, physically, and functionally linked to the surrounding area, being in close proximity to Binkley Crescent and Binkley Cemetery.

Description of Heritage Attributes

Key attributes that embody the physical value of the property being a representative example of a vernacular stone dwelling influenced by the Georgian Revival and Neo-Classical architectural styles, and as a rare surviving example of a well-preserved, early-nineteenth century dwelling and outbuilding, include:

The front (south) and side (east and west) elevations and the roofline of the two-and-a-half storey 1847 stone building, including its: Side gable roof with flanking brick chimneys; Paired wood windows below the gable peaks; western elevation windows below the gable peak are one-over-one; east elevation paired six-over-three hung wood windows; Symmetrical five-bay front elevation with central entrance; Coursed ashlar stone elevation with corner quoins on south elevation; Rubble-stone side elevations with stone quoins; Flat-headed window openings with stone lintels and sills and one-over-one hung wood windows; Central front entrance with flat-headed transom, side lights and pilasters; and, Covered front porch on front (south) elevation, including its:

Low-pitched gable roof with wide projecting eaves; Simple pediment; and, Tapered wood columns with stone bases.

Rear outbuilding located to the north of main property, including its: Front gable roof with front central chimney and window below the gable; Rubble stone walls with cut-stone corner quoins; Front (south) elevation with door and garage entrances; Eastern elevation with two window openings with cut-stone voussoirs and stone sills, and one segmentally-arched stone voussoirs door opening; Western elevation with three window openings with cut-stone voussoirs and stone sills; and; Six-over-six hung wood windows on the eastern and western elevations.



Key attributes that embody the contextual value of the property as a defining the historical character of West Hamilton and Ancaster Township include its: