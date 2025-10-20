Hamilton Paramedic Service members honoured with prestigious awards

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Paramedic Service is proud to announce that four of its members have been recognized by the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) for their exceptional leadership, compassion and lifelong dedication to paramedicine.

Humanitarian Award

Superintendent Craig McCleary and Deputy Chief Santo Pasqua have been awarded the 2025 OAPC Humanitarian Award, which honours acts of selfless service and compassion that alleviate human suffering. For over two decades, Superintendent McCleary and Deputy Pasqua have led the annual City Kidz Toy Drive, a cherished community initiative that brings holiday joy to underprivileged children across Hamilton.

Each year, they rally support from local businesses, volunteers and community leaders to collect toys and donations for City Kidz. Their signature event “Stuff an Ambulance” held in partnership with Walmart, transforms ambulances into symbols of hope, filled with unwrapped toys destined for children who might otherwise go without. Rain, snow or shine, Craig and Santo bring energy, warmth and generosity to the parking lot, inspiring the community to give back.

President’s Award

In addition, Chief Michael C. Sanderson (ret.) was honoured with the 2025 OAPC President’s Award, recognizing his outstanding leadership and enduring contributions to paramedicine in Ontario and beyond. With a career spanning over 50 years, Chief Sanderson has served as a paramedic, educator and executive leader, including his tenure as Executive Director of BC Ambulance during the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and as Chief of Hamilton Paramedic Service.

Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal

Superintendent Kevin Morgan was also awarded the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal, recognizing 20 years of dedicated service in paramedicine. Kevin has consistently demonstrated excellence in care and leadership, with at least ten years spend in active field duty—serving the community with professionalism and compassion. His commitment to public safety and mentorship with Hamilton Paramedic Service exemplifies the values of this prestigious national honour.

“I’m incredibly proud to see members of Hamilton Paramedic Service recognized with these prestigious provincial and national awards,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The Humanitarian Award reflects the deep compassion and community spirit that Superintendent Craig McCleary and Deputy Chief Santo Pasqua bring to their work, year after year, through their support for children and families in need. Superintendent Kevin Morgan’s Exemplary Service Medal is a well-deserved acknowledgment of his professionalism and dedication over more than two decades of service to Hamilton. And Chief Michael Sanderson’s President’s Award is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary leadership and more than 50 years of contributions to paramedicine here in Hamilton, across Ontario and throughout Canada. On behalf of the City of Hamilton, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to each of these outstanding individuals for their service, compassion, and lifelong commitment to keeping our community safe and healthy.”

“The dedication, compassion and professionalism of our paramedics are essential to making Hamilton a safe and caring community, “said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “These awards reflect the remarkable contributions of these four individuals as well as the collective commitment of Hamilton Paramedic Service to excellence in public service. Their achievements are a source of great pride for the City and a reminder of the vital role they play in our community every day.”

“These awards reflect the heart and soul of Hamilton Paramedic Service,” said Chief Russell Crocker. “Superintendent McCleary’s and Deputy Chief Pasqua’s unwavering commitment to our community through the City Kidz Toy Drive is a shining example of humanitarianism in action. Chief Sanderson’s legacy of leadership and innovation has shaped paramedicine not only in the City of Hamilton, but across Canada. And Superintendent Morgan’s exemplary service is a testament to the dedication and excellence we strive for every day. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and grateful for their service.”

The City of Hamilton and Hamilton Paramedic Service congratulates all four recipients and celebrates their continued impact on the profession and the community.