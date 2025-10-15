City Releases Management Update for Mayor’s Task Force

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton has released a Management Update outlining progress in response to the recommendations of the Mayor’s Task Force on Transparency, Access and Accountability (Task Force). The update reflects the City’s efforts to build trust, improve services and ensure community voices are heard and valued.

Progress Highlights

Customer Experience Strategy: Advancing strategy development to enhance public satisfaction by making every interaction with the City more consistent, responsive and positive. Translation Services: Offering interpretation in over 80 languages and built-in translation features on the City’s website to better serve our diverse community. Recreation Registration and Facility Booking: Providing a new online system that simplifies access to recreation programs and facilities for thousands of residents each season.

Engagement: Budget Engagement: Expanding budget engagement, including hosting the City’s first in-person and virtual sessions for the 2026 Tax Budget to increase participation.

Technology and Tools to Improve Processes and Strengthen Public Access Transparency Tools: Revamping the City’s Dashboard for better usability and clearer performance insights to support long-term transparency. Development Approvals: Piloting two programs to improve the development approvals process. Phone System: Providing an upgraded virtual phone system that improves caller experience by notifying users of wait times.

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) Employee Training: Delivering mandatory IDEA and Indigenous cultural competency training programs to educate and empower employees. Accessibility Awards: Recognizing and celebrating the achievements of individuals, groups and organizations in improving accessibility for persons with disabilities at the City’s Accessibility Awards.



Strategic Focus

Formed in early 2024, the Task Force engaged residents and community leaders to identify ways to strengthen transparency, accessibility and accountability. Their report included 27 recommended actions. An Interdepartmental Working Group was formed to assess feasibility and guide implementation.

Past Co-Chairs Mark John Stewart and Joanne Santucci acknowledged the City’s efforts, sharing that “The members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Transparency, Access and Accountability are pleased that through the leadership of the City Manager, the City of Hamilton has taken the recommendations seriously and has begun the development and implementation of an action plan. The recommendations were rooted in thoughtful and passionate insights shared through a number of discussions and engagements with different interested parties and we believe that their advancement will result in tangible results toward achieving the City's vision and priorities.”

Delivering on the Task Force Vision

The City recognizes concerns raised during consultations and is committed to addressing them and the Task Force’s vision. Seven initiatives are complete, others are underway and some need further Council direction. This work reflects a deliberate and ongoing commitment to continuous improvement.

Mayor Andrea Horwath said “We heard clearly from residents that they want a City that communicates openly, acts with integrity, and ensures everyone has a voice in the conversation. This update reflects not only the progress we’ve made so far, but also our commitment to the work still ahead. I’m proud of the steps forward and deeply grateful to the Task Force and community members who continue to challenge us and help us live up to the high standard Hamiltonians deserve.”

City Manager Marnie Cluckie added “Thank you to the Mayor's Task Force for their dedication to meaningful change. Openness, transparency and accountability are paramount to the work we do. There is always room for improvement, and the Task Force’s recommendations continue to guide us as we improve the customer experience.”

Next Steps

Staff will present an implementation plan to Council in Q1 2026, including timelines and cost considerations. Progress updates will be shared bi-annually to the General Issues Committee. This work supports a more transparent, equitable and responsive City. Residents can read the full Management Update at: General Issues Committee - October 01, 2025 and follow progress on the City’s web page: Mayor’s Task Force on Transparency, Access and Accountability

To share feedback or join future consultations, visit engage.hamilton.ca.

Quick Facts