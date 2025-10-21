Kooner Fleet Management Solutions Launches FleetIQ™, A Breakthrough Technology Platform to Redefine Fleet Maintenance

FleetIQ - Next-Generation Fleet Maintenance FleetIQ - Powered by Kooner FMS

FleetIQ delivers predictive intelligence, automation, and a 360-degree view of fleet operations, helping fleets decrease downtime and improve efficiency.

FleetIQ was purpose-built to meet fleet challenges head-on, giving fleet operators actionable intelligence, predictive insights, and a seamless user experience that drives real-world results.” — Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO, Kooner FMS

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces the launch of FleetIQ™, a breakthrough technology platform designed to help fleets streamline service management, reduce unplanned downtime, scale with confidence, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

FleetIQ™ brings intelligence to every corner of your company’s fleet. Using real-time data, predictive scheduling, and automated dispatch logic, the technology platform ensures the right technician, right route, and right outcome for customers, every time. Built for both the field and the back office, FleetIQ eliminates silos, simplifies workflows, and ensures smarter, faster decision-making at every level of fleet operations.

Key differentiators of FleetIQ™ include:

- Predictive Maintenance & Analytics: Anticipates failures at the component level, enabling parts replacement before breakdowns occur.

- Intelligent Automation: Smart dispatching matches the right technician to the right job, optimizing routes and schedules in real time.

- Unified Platform: Pre-integrated with ERPs, CRMs, telematics, and routing tools to deliver a single pane of glass for fleet health.

- Two-Way Connectivity: Real-time communication between customers, technicians, and drivers—improving transparency and trust.

- Mobile-First Usability: Designed for technicians in the field, minimizing training time and maximizing adoption.

“FleetIQ is the next step in our mission to transform fleet management,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. “Fleets today face growing pressure to control costs, improve uptime, and navigate complex regulatory requirements. FleetIQ was purpose-built to meet those challenges head-on, giving fleet operators actionable intelligence, predictive insights, and a seamless user experience that drives real-world results.”

Offering a panoramic dashboard for fleet managers, dispatchers, billing and field crews alike, FleetIQ connects every data point into one unified command center, providing the visibility you need to stay ahead, every mile of the way. FleetIQ is already delivering powerful results in early customer deployments:

- 40% faster service response times

- 30% reduction in vehicle downtime

- 25% fewer unnecessary work orders

“FleetIQ integrates everything (ERP, CRM, telematics, dispatch) into one unified command center,” said Michael Quimby, Chief Operating Officer of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. “Designed to keep people, platforms, and performance in sync, it boosts technician productivity, improves visibility, shortens response times, and elevates customer satisfaction, without adding complexity.”

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American footprint, serving hundreds of logistics, transportation and Fortune 500 companies across 26 states and in Canada. The company has grown its headcount by more than 2,600% since 2020, and plans to hire more than 100 additional technicians and corporate employees in the coming year.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored services to transportation companies of all sizes to optimize fleet health, reduce downtime, and improve performance.. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

