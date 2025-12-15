Kooner Fleet Management and FleetIQ™ Named A Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Kooner FMS and FleetIQ wins Top Tech Startup Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

Award recognizes the industry’s most impactful software and technology startups transforming supply chain and logistics operations.

This recognition reinforces our mission to modernize fleet maintenance and elevate standards across the supply chain.” — Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces its proprietary technology platform FleetIQ™, has been named a Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

This prestigious award recognizes the most innovative and impactful software and technology startups shaping the future of supply chain and logistics. In 2025, 59% of winners identified themselves as AI-driven companies, underscoring the accelerating role of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation across the logistics ecosystem.

A breakthrough technology platform designed to help fleets streamline service management, reduce unplanned downtime, scale with confidence, and make smarter, data-driven decisions, FleetIQ™ brings intelligence to every corner of your company’s fleet. Using real-time data, predictive scheduling, and automated dispatch logic, the technology platform ensures the right technician, right route, and right outcome for customers, every time.

“The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

FleetIQ™, Kooner FMS’s proprietary fleet intelligence and maintenance management platform, continues to pave the way for smarter, more responsive transportation ecosystems. Designed to help fleets reduce unplanned downtime, streamline service operations, and make real-time, data-driven decisions, FleetIQ equips customers with powerful predictive tools that eliminate guesswork and unlock higher productivity across dispersed fleets.

The platform has already demonstrated measurable impact in early customer deployments, including:

- 40% faster service response times

- 30% reduction in vehicle downtime

- 25% fewer unnecessary work orders

“We built FleetIQ with a simple but ambitious goal: empower fleets with technology that makes their operations more predictable, more efficient, and easier to manage,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. “Being named a Top Tech Startup is a powerful validation of what our teams are creating and the impact we’re already delivering for customers across North America. This recognition reinforces our mission to modernize fleet maintenance and elevate standards across the supply chain.”

Visit https://foodl.me/phrqiv5r to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American coverage map, serving hundreds of logistics, transportation and Fortune 500 companies across 26 states and in Canada. The company has grown its headcount by more than 2,600% since 2020, with plans to hire more than 100 additional technicians and corporate employees over the next year.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive, tech-enabled on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored preventative and on-call services to transportation businesses of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.