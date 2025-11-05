Kooner Fleet Management’s FleetIQ™ Named 'Fleet Management Innovation of the Year' by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

FleetIQ - Powered by Kooner FMS FleetIQ - Next-Generation Fleet Maintenance

The Tech Breakthrough recognition celebrates Kooner FMS’s game-changing impact & innovation on the $23 billion fleet industry.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kooner Fleet Management Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive on-site fleet management, preventative maintenance and mobile repair solutions, proudly announces its proprietary technology platform FleetIQ™, has been named ‘Fleet Management Innovation of the Year’ by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

Recognizing outstanding companies that revolutionize the auto industry through technology, the Tech Breakthrough recognition celebrates Kooner FMS’s game-changing impact on the $23 billion fleet industry.

A breakthrough technology platform designed to help fleets streamline service management, reduce unplanned downtime, scale with confidence, and make smarter, data-driven decisions, FleetIQ™ brings intelligence to every corner of your company’s fleet. Using real-time data, predictive scheduling, and automated dispatch logic, the technology platform ensures the right technician, right route, and right outcome for customers, every time.

With thousands of nominations this year coming in from all over the world, the competition was extremely fierce. FleetIQ was honored alongside winners in other categories, including ASENSING, EVgo, Pirelli Tires, Solera, Truecar, WeRide, ZF Group and an impressive list of top companies and startups in the transportation technology industry around the world.

“Kooner FMS has been focused on disrupting the fleet maintenance industry, infusing it with technology and accountability,” said Gary Kooner, Founder and CEO of Kooner Fleet Management Solutions. “Our visionary product and engineering teams have harnessed their creativity to transform the fleet maintenance management process and push boundaries. This AutoTech award recognizes our fleet management platform as a catalyst for a brighter future in transportation maintenance.

FleetIQ is already delivering powerful results in early customer deployments:

- 40% faster service response times

- 30% reduction in vehicle downtime

- 25% fewer unnecessary work orders

Founded in 2016, Kooner FMS continues to grow its North American coverage map, serving hundreds of logistics, transportation and Fortune 500 companies across 26 states and in Canada. The company has grown its headcount by more than 2,600% since 2020, with plans to hire more than 100 additional technicians and corporate employees over the next year.

Kooner Fleet Management Solutions offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Fleet Optimization, 24/7 vehicle maintenance & repair, driver safety training, compliance management, and advanced technologies for real-time fleet monitoring & analytics. As the company continues to expand nationally, Kooner FMS remains focused on customer satisfaction, technological advancements, and sustainable best practices.

About Kooner Fleet Management Solutions

An Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, Kooner Fleet Management Solutions is a leading provider of comprehensive, tech-enabled on-site fleet management, mobile fleet services, and last mile maintenance solutions. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence, the company delivers tailored preventative and on-call services to transportation businesses of all sizes across the United States. For more information, visit www.KoonerFMS.com.

