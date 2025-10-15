Wave of Florida Communities Adopt Mobile Apps: Four Launches in Two Weeks

Four Florida communities are launching custom mobile apps powered by GOGov

Westlake, Flagler Beach, Palatka, and Key West marina facility adopt digital platforms as Florida leads municipal tech adoption powered by GOGov

ISLANDIA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Florida municipalities launched branded mobile applications within two weeks of each other, bringing GOGov's Florida partnerships to more than 30 cities and positioning the state as a leader in local government digital adoption.The launches span diverse communities: Palm Beach County's newest municipality, a coastal city, a historic river town, and a Key West marina—demonstrating that mobile government apps work across different community types and populations.The Four Launches• Westlake Connect (Palm Beach County) – Westlake, the county's 39th and newest municipality, provides residents direct access to city services, job opportunities, and government updates.• My Flagler Beach (Flagler County) – This coastal community of 5,000+ residents deployed advanced notification capabilities , including SMS texting and voice calling, for critical alerts and community updates.• The Perry Marina Key West – The popular waterfront facility launched an app to streamline marina services and provide essential information for boaters and visitors.• My Palatka (Putnam County) – The historic St. Johns River city implemented multi-channel notifications with SMS and voice capabilities to maximize reach across the community.Florida Municipality powered by GOGov"Four launches in two weeks isn't a coincidence—it's momentum," said Daryl Blowes, CEO at GOGov. "Florida municipalities are recognizing that residents expect to interact with their local government the same way they do everything else: on their phones."With 30+ Florida municipalities now using GOGov platforms, the state represents one of the company's strongest markets. Communities ranging from a few thousand to tens of thousands of residents are finding value in direct digital engagement.About GOGov:GOGov is a Long Island-based Government Technology company dedicated to empowering government agencies and municipalities with cutting-edge technology solutions. GOGov is used by millions of citizens in over 600 local governments and includes solutions for Citizen Requests, Code Enforcement, Citizen Notifications and Online Permitting & Licensing. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive its growth and success in the government technology sector. Learn more at www.GOGovApps.com What Municipalities GainGOGov Citizen Notifications and Municipal-Branded Mobile Apps deliver measurable improvements:• Direct resident communication through push notifications, SMS, and voice calls• 24/7 service access for reporting issues, requesting services, and accessing information• Real-time updates about road closures, schedule changes, and community events• Reduced call volume to city halls as residents self-serve through appsMunicipal staff manage all communications from a centralized platform, eliminating the need to post updates across multiple channels separately.GOGov to Showcase Solutions at ICMA in TampaGOGov will exhibit at the ICMA Annual Conference, October 26-29, 2025, in Tampa, Florida (Booth 1043). The conference brings together city and county managers, department heads, and elected officials from across the country."Hosting ICMA in Tampa is fitting given Florida's leadership in municipal technology adoption," Daryl Blowes said. "We're excited to showcase our platform to local government leaders and share insights from our 30+ Florida partnerships and 600 communities across the country powered by GOGov."

