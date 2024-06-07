Fairlee, VT Launches New Mobile App, Focus Fairlee, Powered by GOGov
Working with the GOGov team was simple and easy. We were supported the entire way by a great group of professionals who got our app up and running in just a couple of weeks”PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairlee, Vermont, takes a leap into the digital age by launching its new mobile app and Citizen Notifications solution, Focus Fairlee, powered by GOGov. This marks an important step in the Vermont market for GOGov, bringing cutting-edge technology solutions to the state's local government sector.
Focus Fairlee is designed to enhance communication between the town and its residents, offering a seamless platform for accessing essential town services and staying informed about local events and initiatives.
“Working with the GOGov team was simple and easy," said Ryan Lockwood, Town Administrator of Fairlee. "We were supported the entire way by a great group of professionals who quickly responded to our needs and got our app up and running in just a couple of weeks! Now we have a great new way to communicate with our community and generate interest in all the awesome things happening in our town!"
Focus Fairlee allows residents to receive important notifications, access information and stay updated on town news and events, all from their smartphones. The app's user-friendly interface and comprehensive features make it an indispensable tool for residents looking to engage with their local government effortlessly.
" GOGov is proud to have served over 400 municipalities across the country with our innovative technology solutions and we are excited to add Fairlee to our growing community," said Daryl Blowes, CEO of GOGov. "We look forward to empowering more communities in Vermont and beyond."
About GOGov:
GOGov is a Long Island-based Government Technology company dedicated to empowering government agencies and municipalities with cutting-edge technology solutions. GOGov is used by millions of citizens in over 400 local governments and includes solutions for Citizen Requests, Code Enforcement, Citizen Notifications and Online Permitting & Licensing. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive its growth and success in the government technology sector.
