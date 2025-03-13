GOGov Expands into the Transportation Sector with the Launch of the I-81 Connect Mobile App

GOGov expands into transportation with I-81 Connect, a mobile app for NYSDOT’s I-81 project.

PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GOGov, a leader in local government technology solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into the transportation sector with the launch of the I-81 Connect mobile app, developed in partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). This milestone marks GOGov’s entrance into a new vertical, delivering cutting-edge communication and citizen engagement solutions for major infrastructure projects.The I-81 Connect app serves as a crucial engagement tool for the I-81 Viaduct Project, the largest transportation infrastructure project in NYSDOT history. Designed to enhance public accessibility and transparency, the app provides real-time traffic alerts, construction updates, interactive project information, and direct communication with project officials.A New Era of Digital Engagement for Infrastructure ProjectsExpanding beyond its proven success in working with over 500 local government agencies across the country, GOGov is bringing its expertise in resident notifications and mobile app development to the transportation projects and special districts. The I-81 Connect app empowers the public with up-to-date project details, reducing misinformation and ensuring that commuters, businesses, and residents have the resources they need at their fingertips.“Government agencies need innovative ways to keep the public informed about major infrastructure projects,” said Daryl Blowes, CEO of GOGov. “The I-81 Connect app is a game-changer for public engagement, offering a seamless, user-friendly platform that delivers critical updates directly to residents. This launch is just the beginning of GOGov’s expansion into transportation and special district agencies across the nation.”I-81 Connect App Features:• Real-time Traffic & Construction Alerts – Stay ahead of detours and lane closures• Interactive Project Information – Access renderings, timelines, and news updates• Direct Communication – Contact NYSDOT project officials with questions or concerns• Seamless Integration – Easily navigate between the app and the official project websiteThe I-81 Connect app is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.The Future of Transportation CommunicationWith this successful launch, GOGov is poised to transform public engagement in transportation projects and continue working with local government agencies nationwide. By integrating real-time notifications, mobile-first solutions, and multi-channel communication, GOGov's Citizen Notifications Solution is helping government agencies modernize how they connect with the communities they serve.About GOGov:GOGov is a Long Island-based Government Technology company dedicated to empowering government agencies and municipalities with cutting-edge technology solutions. GOGov is used by millions of citizens in over 400 local governments and includes solutions for Citizen Requests, Code Enforcement, Citizen Notifications and Online Permitting & Licensing. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive its growth and success in the government technology sector. Learn more at www.GOGovApps.com

