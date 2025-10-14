SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Reconstruction Project at U.S. Highway 85 and Colorado Boulevard Intersection in Spearfish

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

Contact:

Mark Malone, SDDOT Project Manager, 605-773-5409

SPEARFISH, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. (MT) to inform area residents of the proposed project to reconstruct the intersection of U.S. Highway 85 and Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish. The public meeting open house will be held at the High Plains Western Heritage Center, located at 825 Heritage Dr. in Spearfish. A short presentation will be shared shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussions with SDDOT staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the proposed project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right of way and relocation assistance.

During the proposed reconstruction project, Highway 85 will remain open to through traffic with lane closures placed as needed for each stage of construction. The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend.



For those who cannot attend the public meeting or want additional details on the proposed reconstruction project, information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings/#06UH .

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.



Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting and through the website until Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. For more information, contact Mark Malone, SDDOT project manager at 605-773-5409 or via email at mark.malone@state.sd.us .



About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.



Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov .

-30-