SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed S.D. Highway 25 Reconstruction Project (S.D. Highway 34 to the Hanson/Miner County Line)

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025



Contact:

Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-910-7018

SPENCER, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (CT) to inform area residents of the proposed S.D. Highway 25 reconstruction project from S.D. Highway 34 to the Hanson/Miner County line.

The public meeting open house will be held at Spencer Event Center, located at 620 Cordo St. in Spencer. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussions with design staff.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings/#Hans077D . The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Brandon Riss, Road Design Engineering Supervisor at 605-910-7018 or via email at Brandon.Riss@state.sd.us .

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov .

-30-