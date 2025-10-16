Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,933 in the last 365 days.

Bolt Printing Highlights AI-Assisted Artwork Cleanup for Customer Design Challenge

Side-by-side comparison showing original and AI-enhanced versions of a wildlife sanctuary design through artwork, proof, and printed stages.

Comparison of original and AI-enhanced versions of the Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary design, from artwork to proof to final print.

Bolt Printing Logo

Bolt Printing

Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing, smiling in a professional headshot portrait.

Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing, leading the company’s mission to deliver lightning-fast, high-quality custom printing.

When a customer’s original design file couldn’t be improved, Bolt Printing’s AI-assisted process delivered a cleaner, sharper print.

Our team used AI as a creative tool, not a replacement — it brought the artwork back to life.”
— Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing.
BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary reached out to Bolt Printing with a logo file that was too low quality to print cleanly, Bolt’s art team faced a common challenge. Rather than redrawing the entire design from scratch, they turned to AI-assisted enhancement — a process Bolt has been quietly perfecting in-house.

With a simple prompt — “can you help me make this design cleaner?” — the AI rebuilt the illustration while preserving every key detail of the original artwork. The results were striking: sharper outlines, richer texture, and truer color balance in print.

“This wasn’t about using AI to replace artists,” explained Corsano. “It’s about empowering our team to save customers time and preserve the intent of their designs when source files fall short.”

Bolt’s internal AI workflow now supports file restoration, detail reconstruction, and print-readiness optimization — giving customers better results even from imperfect originals.

Why It Matters:
For organizations like wildlife sanctuaries, schools, and community groups, older artwork often exists only in low-res form. Bolt’s AI-driven cleanup offers a way to honor original designs while ensuring professional-grade print quality.

Lana Corsano
Bolt Printing
+1 203-885-0571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bolt Printing Highlights AI-Assisted Artwork Cleanup for Customer Design Challenge

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more