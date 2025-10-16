Bolt Printing Highlights AI-Assisted Artwork Cleanup for Customer Design Challenge

Comparison of original and AI-enhanced versions of the Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary design, from artwork to proof to final print. Bolt Printing Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing, leading the company’s mission to deliver lightning-fast, high-quality custom printing.

When a customer’s original design file couldn’t be improved, Bolt Printing’s AI-assisted process delivered a cleaner, sharper print.

Our team used AI as a creative tool, not a replacement — it brought the artwork back to life.” — Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing.

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary reached out to Bolt Printing with a logo file that was too low quality to print cleanly, Bolt’s art team faced a common challenge. Rather than redrawing the entire design from scratch, they turned to AI-assisted enhancement — a process Bolt has been quietly perfecting in-house.With a simple prompt — “can you help me make this design cleaner?” — the AI rebuilt the illustration while preserving every key detail of the original artwork. The results were striking: sharper outlines, richer texture, and truer color balance in print.“This wasn’t about using AI to replace artists,” explained Corsano. “It’s about empowering our team to save customers time and preserve the intent of their designs when source files fall short.”Bolt’s internal AI workflow now supports file restoration, detail reconstruction, and print-readiness optimization — giving customers better results even from imperfect originals.Why It Matters:For organizations like wildlife sanctuaries, schools, and community groups, older artwork often exists only in low-res form. Bolt’s AI-driven cleanup offers a way to honor original designs while ensuring professional-grade print quality.

