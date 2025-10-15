North Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor seeks nominees for 2026

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor is seeking nominations for individuals who have made a difference in North Dakota's transportation system. Nominations will be accepted online through Nov. 25, 2025.

The award was created to recognize those who have had a major role and made a lasting and valuable contribution to the development of the highway system on the state, county, or local level. It also honors those who help draw attention to the vital function our roadways provide to our state and its citizens.

“We’re looking for the changemakers who have gone above and beyond to make a lasting impact on North Dakota’s transportation system,” said Laurie Martin, program manager. “From building safer roads to improving how we move people and goods, these individuals help drive progress and strengthen our state. The Hall of Honor is our way of celebrating their vision and leadership.”



Each nominee will be judged according to the following criteria:

Major achievements in transportation in North Dakota.

Significant contributions to the development of others in transportation in North Dakota.

Special service to the state of North Dakota in transportation activities.

Activities that bring credit to North Dakota transportation, either nationally or internationally.

For more information and to submit a nomination visit www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-hall-honor. Results will be announced at the North Dakota Transportation Conference scheduled March 10-11, 2026.

The Hall of Honor was established in 1974. Past inductees have included contractors, legislators, consultants, and county commissioners, but are not limited to only those professions. To see a list of past award winners visit the virtual Hall of Honor at www.dot.nd.gov/transportation-hall-honor.