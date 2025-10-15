French Cake Company Ocemiam Launches Nationwide Online Store

Banana Bread and Baby Cakes Assortment Raspberry French Baby Cake La Banane

Oregon-based French bakery brand Ocemiam launches online store, making its signature French Baby Cakes & French Banana Bread available across the United States.

“Our mission is simple: use the finest ingredients in generous amounts to create pastries that truly taste as good as homemade.” — Kevin Ouattara

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocemiam, an Oregon-based French bakery brand, is proud to announce the official launch of its online store, making its signature French Baby Cakes and French Banana Bread available for delivery across the United States.Founded in Beaverton, Ocemiam quickly became known for reinventing the individual cake experience with its Baby Cakes—delicate, single-serve pastries smaller than muffins and cupcakes but packed with authentic flavor. Each cake is baked using premium, natural ingredients and French baking techniques for a taste that feels both refined and homemade.Ocemiam’s current lineup includes five signature French Baby Cake flavors:• Raspberry (La Framboise)• Almond (L’Amande)• Chocolate (Le Chocolat)• Pistachio (La Pistache)• Hazelnut (La Noisette)The bakery also offers its popular Banana Bread, crafted with French Flour and ripe bananas for a naturally sweet, moist, and caramelized flavor that sets it apart from ordinary loaves.“Ocemiam proudly crafts the best banana bread and authentic French-inspired baby cakes in Oregon,” said Kevin Ouattara, founder of Ocemiam. “Our mission is simple: use the finest ingredients in generous amounts to create pastries that truly taste as good as homemade.” He adds: “Since we launched locally, customers across the U.S. have asked when they could order Ocemiam online. We are thrilled to finally ship nationwide so everyone can enjoy our Baby Cakes and Banana Bread, straight from our kitchen to their door.”With the Holiday season quickly approaching, the timing couldn’t be better for Ocemiam’s website to go live. Customers across the U.S. can now conveniently order our French Baby Cakes and banana bread online, making it easy to plan for Thanksgiving, Christmas gatherings, or even upcoming birthday parties and family reunions. By launching nationally just in time for the holidays, Ocemiam is bringing a new option for original desserts straight from our Portland bakery to homes everywhere.Perfect for sharing, Ocemiam treats are more than just cakes—they’re conversation starters. Whether you’re hosting office parties, exchanging gifts with colleagues, or bringing something special to a family dinner, our French Baby Cakes and banana bread offer a unique way to delight and impress. Thoughtful, elegant, and baked with premium ingredients, they’re the kind of desserts that make any celebration—big or small—feel unforgettable.All Ocemiam pastries are available online in curated bundles , shipped with care, and include a surprise gift for first-time customers. A limited-time discount is also available to celebrate the online launch. For larger or special order, you can also contact the company at online@ocemiam.com.For more details and to order Ocemiam Baby Cakes or Banana Bread online, visit ocemiam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.