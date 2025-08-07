French American Artist NoiseGun Releases Dark Synth-Pop Single 'Unwire' with Goth Anime Music Video

Unwire Cover Art

French American Artist NoiseGun releases new darkwave song “Unwire” along Gothic Sci-Fi Anime music video.

This is a song about being your true self and free at night, a few hours where we can forget about worries and society's rules.” — Noisegun

French American Artist NoiseGun releases new darkwave song "Unwire" along Gothic Sci-Fi Anime music video.The song is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, iTunes, Amazon Music and more, with the official video on Youtube.Featuring French lyrics with a chorus in English, "Unwire" is a throwback to 80's music, mixing Synthpop, Goth and old school EBM."This is a song about being your true self and free at night, a few hours where you can forget about worries and society's rules." says NoiseGun. He adds "But this is also disguised as a love song, a beautiful goth girl being used as a metaphor for freedom, as shown in the accompanying music video.""Unwire" is supported by a fun gothic Anime music video with a retro sci-fi vibe which features UFOs, sexy Anime goth girls, a robot drummer and keyboard player as well as an Anime version of the artist with his signature orange glasses and leather jacket.Born in Marseille, South of France and now based in Long Beach (Los Angeles County), California, NoiseGun is a French American bedroom artist delivering an unapologetic, imperfect mix of Synth-Pop, Goth, Shoegaze with lyrics in both English and French, showcasing his dual nationality. At night, he can be found haunting various Los Angeles Goth clubs

Unwire Music Video

