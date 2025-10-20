Joseph Kaufman & Associates Files Lawsuit Against Rivian Automotive and Electrify America Over Rivian R1T Charging Fire

California Lemon Law firm Joseph Kaufman & Associates has filed suit against Rivian Automotive and Electrify America over Rivian R1T electric fire.

Knowing that this defect could cause dangerous fires and pose risks to other consumers, we filed suit to get to the bottom of it.” — Joseph Kaufman

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Kaufman & Associates has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Case No. 25TRCV03361) against Rivian Automotive, Inc. and Electrify America, LLC, following an incident in which a Rivian R1T was destroyed by fire shortly after charging at a Torrance, California charging station.According to the complaint, the vehicle had previously been returned to the dealership for four repairs between June and December 2024, including two repairs related to the charging pins. In March 2025, the vehicle was destroyed by fire shortly after charging at an Electrify America station.The lawsuit alleges that after the incident, Rivian and Electrify America each denied responsibility for the fire and attributed fault to the other. "Our client's Rivian underwent two warranty repairs for the charging pins before it caught fire while charging at an Electrify America station and was completely destroyed," said Joseph Kaufman, founder and CEO of Joseph Kaufman & Associates. "Knowing that this defect could cause dangerous fires and pose risks to other consumers, we filed suit to get to the bottom of it."California’s Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, commonly referred to as the Lemon Law, requires manufacturers to repurchase or replace vehicles that suffer from warranty defects that cannot be repaired within a reasonable number of attempts.Joseph Kaufman & Associates, based in Pasadena, has represented consumers in thousands of lemon law cases throughout California. The firm was founded by Joseph Kaufman, a former auto industry defense attorney, and focuses exclusively on consumer warranty litigation.More information about the case and consumer rights under California’s Lemon Law is available at www.lemonlawaid.com

Common Signs Your Vehicle Is A Lemon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.