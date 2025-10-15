New Era in Product Inspection: A&D Engineering and Thompson Scale Join Forces

Strategic acquisition strengthens A&D’s position as a comprehensive provider of inspection and control systems across food and industrial markets

This is more than an expansion, it is a strategic alignment of capabilities and cultures, We are building a stronger foundation for innovation, customer success, and sustainable growth.” — Jaz Ghuman

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Engineering , a leader in precision measurement and inspection technologies, is proud to announce the acquisition of Thompson Scale Company (TSC), a respected manufacturer of checkweighing systems and packaging machinery controls. This strategic move significantly enhances A&D’s product inspection portfolio and positions the company to deliver more comprehensive, integrated solutions across food and industrial markets.“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our growth strategy,” said Jaz Ghuman, CEO of A&D Engineering. “By combining TSC’s proven expertise with our advanced inspection technologies, we are creating a unified solution that empowers our customers with smarter, comprehensive solutions. It is about delivering more value, more flexibility, and more innovation—together.”The combined offering will:-Expand Market Reach: Broaden applications across food and industrial sectors.-Deliver Customer Value: Improve uptime, productivity, and cost-efficiency through integrated systems and stronger service support.-Enhance Customer Support and Service Continuity: Provide greater access to aftermarket services, ensuring long-term performance, faster issue resolution, and ongoing optimization of inspection systems.Daniel Cannistraci, Business Lead for Product Inspection at A&D Engineering, shared, “TSC brings a legacy of precision and reliability that perfectly complements our vision for the future of product inspection. This acquisition allows us to offer customers a more complete solution—from checkweighing to advanced inspection—under one company. It’s a powerful combination that enhances our ability to solve real-world production challenges with speed, accuracy, and confidence.”Alan Vaught, Vice President of Operations at Thompson Scale Company, added, “Joining forces with A&D Engineering is a natural evolution for TSC. Our legacy of precision and reliability in checkweighing and packaging machinery control systems complements A&D’s innovation in inspection technologies. Together, we’re better equipped to serve our customers with integrated solutions that meet the demands of today’s fast-paced production environments. We’re excited about the opportunities this partnership brings for our team and our customers.”The acquisition strengthens A&D’s relationships with customers by offering a single-source partner for inspection and control systems. It also opens new markets where TSC has established traction.“This is more than an expansion—it is a strategic alignment of capabilities and cultures,” added Ghuman. “We are building a stronger foundation for innovation, customer success, and sustainable growth.”About A&D EngineeringFor nearly 50 years A&D has designed and manufactured precision instruments that empower industries ranging from healthcare to scientific research to industrial manufacturing and transportation. Its offerings include health monitoring devices, precision balances and scales, metal detectors, X-ray inspection systems, and solutions for powertrain and vehicle testing. A&D Engineering is a subsidiary of A&D Company, Ltd., a global leader in precision measurement and testing technologies headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. A&D Engineering serves as the North, Central, and South American sales and support hub for A&D’s diverse portfolio of products, which span medical devices, weighing systems, inspection equipment, and advanced test and measurement solutions.About Thomson Scale Company Thomson Scale company has over 50 years of industry expertise delivering solutions that enhance efficiency and accuracy across diverse manufacturing environments. Their product line includes in-motion checkweighers, universal filler controllers, inline rejector conveyors, and digital displays designed for reliability, flexibility, and ease of integration. Known for exceptional customer service and tailored engineering, Thompson Scale supports clients with systems built to meet the most demanding production challenges.

