A&D Medical Supports New AHA Blood Pressure Guidelines with Precision Check Products and Heart Health Resources

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Medical Supports New AHA Blood Pressure Guidelines with Precision Check Products and Heart Health ResourcesA&D Medical advances heart health by delivering clinically accurate, user-friendly blood pressure monitoring solutions that support proactive care. In alignment with the latest American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines, A&D Medical's new Precision Check product line helps individuals monitor their blood pressure reliably at home. Paired with the A&D Heart Track app , these tools provide healthcare professionals with consistent, high-quality data to support early intervention and personalized treatment through home blood pressure monitoring.New Guidelines Emphasize Prevention, Personalization, and Early InterventionThe 2025 joint guidelines from the AHA and the ACC promote a proactive and personalized approach to blood pressure management. Key updates include:Proactive Treatment & Lifestyle Focus• Earlier intervention for Stage 1 hypertension• Lifestyle-first strategies such as sodium reduction, physical activity, and stress managementExpanded Clinical Tools• New medication classes, including GLP-1 receptor agonists• PREVENT™ risk calculator for individualized care assessmentSpecial Populations• Dedicated blood pressure management guidance during pregnancy• Stronger emphasis on hypertension’s link to cognitive health and dementia preventionDefined Blood Pressure Categories• Normal: systolic < 120 mm Hg and diastolic < 80 mm Hg• Elevated: systolic 120–129 mm Hg and diastolic < 80 mm Hg• Stage 1 Hypertension: systolic 130–139 mm Hg or diastolic 80–89 mm Hg• Stage 2 Hypertension: systolic ≥ 140 mm Hg or diastolic ≥ 90 mm HgA&D Medical Precision Check Series: Bringing Clinical Standards HomeAs outlined in AHA/ACC 2025 guidelines on home blood pressure monitoring, validated, automated out-of-office measurement requires standardized rest periods, multiple readings, and proper cuff sizing to confirm diagnoses and guide treatment. Precision Check's advanced averaging feature enables the AHA’s recommended schedule of taking consecutive measurements each morning and evening over seven days to establish an accurate baseline. All of this can be tracked in the A&D Heart Track app allowing additional analysis that can be shared with healthcare providers.Precision Check devices are on the Validated Device List, using the same proprietary algorithms found in clinical blood pressure monitors. This ensures data integrity, measurement consistency, and reliability—even in the home. Devices like the Precision Check series make it easier for patients to participate in their own care while giving clinicians the accurate data they need to make informed decisions.“At A&D Medical, we’re committed to elevating heart health by making clinical grade monitoring accessible at home. The new AHA guidelines highlight the need for early, personalized care—exactly what our Precision Check devices and Heart Track app are designed to support. By helping patients and providers stay connected, we’re turning data into better decisions and healthier outcomes,” stated Brad Wiltz, Business Unit Leader at A&D Medical.About A&D MedicalA&D Medical is dedicated to improving cardiovascular health through accurate, reliable, and user-friendly monitoring solutions. The product lines span clinical screening to advanced home-use devices that integrate effortlessly with digital health platforms.With nearly 50 years of experience, A&D Medical is a pioneer in blood pressure monitoring and health technology. Its clinically validated devices are trusted globally by healthcare professionals and consumers for their accuracy, reliability, and ease of use.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global leader in measurement equipment with operations across Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The company remains dedicated to improving health outcomes through precise, accessible, and innovative monitoring solutions.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global leader in measurement equipment, with operations spanning Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. The company remains dedicated to improving health outcomes through precise, accessible, and innovative monitoring solutions.

