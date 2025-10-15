Minister for Civil Defence meets with Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs

On Monday 13 October, Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin met with Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi for a bilateral meeting in Stockholm.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the parliamentary elections in Moldova that took place on 28 September 2025, as well as the extensive hybrid cyberattacks that Moldova is subjected to. The meeting provided an opportunity for Mr Bohlin to find out more about Moldova’s experiences and talk about how Sweden can continue to help strengthen Moldova’s resilience – work that also strengthens Sweden’s resilience against these threats. In addition to the two ministers, Sweden’s Ambassador to Moldova Petra Lärke also took part in the meeting.

“Sweden’s support to Moldova is increasing the country’s capacity to manage security challenges, thereby strengthening security and stability in Europe,” says Mr Bohlin.

During his stay in Sweden, Mr Popșoi also met with State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dag Hartelius, Minister for EU Affairs Jessica Rosencrantz’s State Secretary Christian Danielsson and National Security Adviser Niclas Kvarnström.