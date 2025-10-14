Sweden nominates Jesper Brodin as candidate for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Sweden has nominated Jesper Brodin to the role of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Mr Brodin is a globally recognised and respected leader with more than 30 years’ experience of value-driven leadership and strategic transition.

“The UN system would be strengthened by a person with business experience, especially given the major challenges now facing the UN. That’s why someone who knows how to keep hold of the purse strings and deliver efficient operations is needed,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

Sweden’s nomination of Mr Brodin is based on the conviction that future humanitarian efforts demand new forms of leadership – in which collaboration between development cooperation and business play a key role. With his background and commitment to social inclusion and climate issues, including the UN system, Mr Brodin represents precisely the sort of bridge-building leader that can strengthen the work of UNHCR.

Sweden has a long-standing partnership with UNHCR and in 2024 was the organisation’s largest donor of core support – providing SEK 960 million, equivalent to 15 per cent of its total core funding. As such, Sweden has a strong interest in seeing UNHCR be led by someone who has the ability to defend its fundamental role and mandate, free up new forms of funding, build global trust and deliver real impact. At a time when the number of refugees is at a record high and needs are growing, it is vital that UNHCR have leadership that is capable of addressing challenges with fresh thinking and drive.

As CEO of Ingka Group | IKEA, Mr Brodin has led one of the world’s largest private organisations, with more than 170 000 employees, through a comprehensive transition towards sustainability, social inclusion and global accessibility – values that are at the heart of the UN’s mission.

Mr Brodin has set the tone of humanitarian operations during the Ukraine crisis. He has also cooperated with UNHCR to establish programmes for employing refugees in Europe and for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

In addition to his role in the business sector, Mr Brodin has had an active role in global governance. For example, he has served as Vice Chair of the Board for the UN Global Compact and co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders. He has consistently worked for the inclusion of refugees, decent working conditions and climate adaptation, and has mobilised the business sector to build bridges between public and private actors.