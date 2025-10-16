Confidia Health Institute Unveils MetaLab: First-of-Its-Kind Longevity & Metabolic Testing Center in Connecticut

Dr. Kevin Greene, founder of Confidia Health Institute, officially opens MetaLab by Confidia in Bristol, CT, on August 16, 2025 — marking the launch of Connecticut’s first comprehensive longevity and metabolic testing lab. Dr. Kevin Greene, founder of Confidia Health Institute, shares a moment with DJ KG during the MetaLab Grand Opening celebration in Bristol, CT, on August 16, 2025. Guests tour the new MetaLab by Confidia facility, exploring advanced longevity and metabolic testing during the Grand Opening celebration. A young guest enjoys face painting at the MetaLab Grand Opening — with the artist traveling more than two hours from New York to join the celebration. MetaLab CSO, PJ Schrantz, takes the plunge in the dunk tank, bringing fun and team spirit to the Grand Opening celebration in Bristol, CT.

The new MetaLab facility pioneers cutting-edge health testing and personalized care programs designed to optimize longevity, vitality, and performance.

MetaLab represents the future of wellness and preventive care. Our goal is to provide people with actionable data, a medical partner to interpret it, and a plan that evolves with them.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Confidia Health Institute officially opened the doors to MetaLab by Confidia , marking the launch of Connecticut’s first comprehensive longevity and metabolic testing center — bringing multiple advanced diagnostics together under one roof. The Grand Opening, held on August 16, 2025, welcomed patients, families, and community members to experience Connecticut’s newest facility dedicated to longevity, metabolism, and performance.The celebration blended fun and education, featuring guided tours of the new lab, family activities such as cornhole, face painting, and a dunk tank, along with live music from DJ KG, refreshments, and local favorites from Frankie’s Hot Dogs and Blue Chip Creamery — a lighthearted reminder that even in health and wellness, balance matters.Guests also experienced hands-on demonstrations of MetaLab’s advanced testing suite. Confidia offered complimentary three-minute Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) Pulse Wave Analysis screenings, which measure arterial stiffness — an early predictor of cardiovascular risk. Participants then reviewed their results directly with Dr. Greene , founder of Confidia Health Institute, who explained how data from ANS testing can inform recovery, training, and long-term wellness.The Grand Opening showcased MetaLab’s comprehensive testing package, which includes:- PNOĒ RMR (Resting Metabolic Rate)- PNOĒ VO₂ (Maximal Oxygen Consumption)- VALD Performance (Strength and Balance Testing)- Cognivue (Cognitive Testing)- DEXA Plus (Body Composition & Bone Density Scan)- ANS (Pulse Wave Analysis)- Seca Scan (Medical Body Composition Analyzer)- IV Therapy Session (with Glutathione)- Follow-up consultation with a physician to review results, create a personalized plan, and monitor progress — available through insurance or for a $200 self-pay fee.The inception of MetaLab was inspired by the work of longevity physician and author Dr. Peter Attia, whose research emphasizes proactive, data-driven approaches to preventive health. Drawing from that framework, Dr. Greene sought to bring all of these advanced tests together in one streamlined session, eliminating the piecemeal approach and making comprehensive preventive health accessible under one roof.“MetaLab represents the future of wellness and preventive care,” said Dr. Greene. “Our goal is to provide people with actionable data, a medical partner to interpret it, and a plan that evolves with them. This launch allowed our community to see how science, technology, and medicine come together to create real roadmaps for healthier lives.”MetaLab provides 12-month payment plans, comprehensive packages, and à la carte testing services, along with a referral incentive program designed to foster healthy communities through strategic partnerships — including collaborations with personal trainers who support clients in optimizing performance and recovery. These offerings further empower individuals, their families, and friends to improve overall health and well-being.The day reflected Confidia Health Institute’s continued commitment to investing in community wellness. By combining innovative medical testing with approachable, family-oriented outreach, Confidia ensures that preventive health is both accessible and engaging for patients of all ages.About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility, with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute also upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted care. Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com

