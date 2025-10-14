Algal Bloom Summer Plan released

The State and Federal Governments have today released the $102.5 million Algal Bloom Summer Plan, a comprehensive suite of measures to protect South Australia’s coast, back coastal communities and support our summer lifestyle.

The plan, jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments, is the culmination of significant consultation with experts, industry and the broader community.

The plan has three core objectives:

Ensuring South Australians can enjoy their summer

Backing coastal businesses and communities

Advancing research and protecting our environment

Along with business and tourism supports, additional beach patrols and information-sharing, the Plan also includes a significant investment of more than $37 million in science and the environment.

This includes $20.6 million invested in our natural environment, including:

Large-scale native oyster reef restoration

Constructing new limestone native oyster reefs along the coast. When placed in our gulfs at the right time, these reefs create an environment where native oysters can grow into a natural reef.

Community shellfish reef restoration

Creating additional community recycled oyster reefs – bringing the total number to 25 projects around the state. These reefs use recycled oyster shells, placed in strategic locations, to create a natural habitat for new oysters and marine life.

Seagrass and blue carbon restoration

Funding to undertake seagrass restoration research in the Gulf St Vincent. Seagrass can help filter excess nutrients from the water, providing a food source for bacteria that inhibit algal growth, and improving overall water quality.

Threatened and vulnerable marine species breeding

A targeted breeding, conservation and fish stocking program for vulnerable and threatened species impacted by the algal bloom, alongside a biodiversity education program.

There will also be a further $17.3 million for science, research and monitoring, including:

Water monitoring and forecasting

A further investment in South Australia’s capacity for real-time oceanographic water quality monitoring and forecasting through a collaboration with the CSIRO, including the acquisition of state-of-the-art monitoring bouys. The buoys will be moored at key locations and integrated with ocean modelling and AI forecasting to support early detection.

Funding towards undertaking offshore water analysis in the deep waters of Gulf St Vincent, Spencer Gulf, and the southern Fleurieu Peninsula. The program will build on our understanding of the link between offshore and onshore bloom distribution and movement.

Establish an Office for Algal Bloom Research

A new $3.2 million South Australian-based office will serve as a central hub for national integration of algal bloom science and undertake vital long-term research into the formation, spread and impact of algal bloom events.

A $1 million trial of state-of-the-art AI-powered submersible cytobots to build on our understanding of phytoplankton communities and help with the development of live detection and early warning systems. The Imaging FlowCytobot collects data and generates high-resolution images of suspended particles which can be transmitted back to shore in real-time.

Investigating and trialling various algal bloom mitigation techniques for controlled waterways, such as rivers, estuaries and lakes, including clay and gyroid absorbent sponge technology.

This is in addition to measures covering the other two key objectives, including a further $48 million invested in backing coastal businesses and communities including:

Dining Cashback – up to $50 off meals across coastal hospitality businesses

Travel vouchers – between $100 and $500 for coastal experiences and stays

Coast is Calling tourism advertising campaign

A new round of industry support grants for businesses which have already received a grant and can demonstrate a further three months of downturn, including: Grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses Grants of up to $100,000 for fisheries and aquaculture licence holders who have been unable to catch or harvest their usual catch. An additional up to $25,000 for hardest hit fisheries and aquaculture licence holders to support their workers.



An Industry Response and Resilience Program with grants of up to $150,000 for commercial fisheries and aquaculture licence holders to invest in projects that build business resilience.

Extending licencing fee relief for the fishing and aquaculture sectors through to June 30, 2026.

Programs to help grow the recreational fishing industry.

Supporting industry research and development projects.

Grants for coastal recreational facilities.

Grants of up to $20,000 to help promote events in coastal communities.

And the State and Federal governments are investing more than $16 million in ensuring South Australians can enjoy their summer, including:

‘Between the Flags’ beach patrols every day across 8 popular beaches

Beachsafe app providing up to date information for 23 locations, updated 4 times per day during summer.

Daily beach clean-ups along metro and southern beaches

Activating school pools to increase swimming pool capacity

Active Club Grants for aquatic-based sporting clubs

Free access to coastal parks

Mental health support programs

Keeping South Australians informed through public information campaigns, the official algal bloom website and hotline, community forums and signage.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Bringing our Algal Bloom Summer Plan investment up to more than $100 million represents a major investment in environment restoration as well as science and research.

Restoring seagrasses and native oyster reefs along with other efforts contained within this plan puts us on the quickest path to recovery.

This is also a comprehensive plan to support coastal businesses and communities and ensure South Australians can enjoy their summer.

Together with the Commonwealth, we’re pulling all levers available to governments to help the state respond to the algal bloom. And, we’ve undertaken significant consultation with experts, industry and the broader community.

This plan isn’t just about responding to a challenge, it’s about ensuring our coastline remains vibrant this summer and for years to come.

Attributable to Murray Watt

South Australians have a strong connection to their coast, and this Summer Plan will back locals and encourage them to get out and about in the warmer weather.

We’re delivering funding for the science and environmental measures to help marine life recover, and ensure South Australia is at the forefront of our country’s algal bloom research.

We’re tackling this algal bloom outbreak from all angles, and will continue to work closely with the Malinauskas Government to deliver what’s needed.