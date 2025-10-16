Tectonic Theatre Project's Acclaimed HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Returns to Miami

Photo of past production by Matthew Murphy

Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama to Run November 13 – December 7, 2025, at Miami New Drama's Colony Theatre

This production began its journey in a Miami New Drama workshop during our 2017-18 season under the title The Album before going on to be lauded around the country” — Michel Hausmann, Founding Artistic Director of Miami New Drama

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Founding Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director) announced today the full cast for the Miami New Drama (Michel Hausmann, Founding Artistic Director; Nick Richberg, Managing Director) presentation of "Here There Are Blueberries". Following celebrated engagements at the McCarter Theatre Center, The Wallis Annenberg, and Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the production will return to Miami for a highly anticipated engagement at Miami New Drama's Colony Theater from November 13 to December 7, 2025.Co-written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, and conceived and directed by Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, won the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and earned multiple Helen Hayes Awards. The play has been praised by critics as "riveting... a gripping exposé... compellingly theatrical" (The Washington Post) and "precise and intelligent" (The New York Times). The national tour of Here There Are Blueberries is a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse and is produced by Tectonic Theater Project and Brian & Dayna Lee, in association with Bruce Roberts, Sue Vaccaro, and Ricky Stevens."It's a full circle moment. This production began its journey in a Miami New Drama workshop during our 2017-18 season under the title "The Album" before going on to be lauded around the country, receiving extraordinary accolades and breaking box office records along the way. Its return to Miami New Drama is a testament to the long-standing artistic kinship with Moisés Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project, whose collaborations continue to enrich our stage," said Michel Hausmann, Founding Artistic Director of Miami New Drama.The cast of Here There Are Blueberries includes original Tectonic Theater Project company members Barbara Pitts McAdams as Judy Cohen and others and Grant Varjas as Peter Wirths and others, along with Delia Cunningham as Rebecca Erbelding and others, Folami Williams as Charlotte Schünzel and others, Kimberly Fairbanks as Melita Maschmann (u/s Judy Cohen and others), Jonathan Raviv as Tilman Taube and others, Marrick Smith as Rainer Höss and others, and Christian Pederson as Karl Höcker and others, as well as understudies Anna and Sam Reeder. For cast Bio's click here In 2007, a mysterious album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.The world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries was produced in 2022 by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, California (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director), where it was named one of the Best Plays of 2022 by the Los Angeles Times. The play was awarded the Theater J Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize and was nominated for seven Helen Hayes Awards, winning two for Outstanding Director of a Play (Moisés Kaufman) and Outstanding Media/Projection Design (David Bengali) for its 2023 production at Shakespeare Theatre Company. At New York Theater Workshop, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, the focus of a top-rated CBS “60 Minutes” piece by Anderson Cooper and became their highest-grossing production in the 45-year history of the institution.The design team of Here There Are Blueberries features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander, sound design by Bobby McElver, and projection design by David Bengali. Ann James serves as Intimacy Coordinator & Sensitivity Specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel as Associate Director & Dramaturg. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, TBD Casting.Here There Are Blueberries is produced by Tectonic Theater Project and Brian and Dayna Lee in association with Bruce Roberts/Sue Vaccaro/Ricky Stevens with Linda B. Rubin, Gilbert & Dee Dee Garcia, Kathy & Gene Bernstein, Botwin-Ignal / JJ Powell, Daren A.C. Carollo / Kyle Valentine, GoodProductions - PattyBaker, InStone Productions, Michael Lamon, Alex Robertson. The Miami engagement is made possible with the generous support of Frank Lowy, Midnight Theatricals, Michael P.N.A. Hormel, and Gary Wasserman.MIAMI NEW DRAMA was founded by visionary playwright and director Michel Hausmann. It is the largest bilingual professional theater company in the United States, dedicated to producing socially relevant, artistically ambitious new work. Since 2016, MiND has been the resident company at Miami Beach’s historic Colony Theatre, premiering more than 20 groundbreaking plays and musicals. Notable world premieres include 7 Deadly Sins (Drama League Award), A Wonderful World (Tony Award–nominated, Broadway), The Cuban Vote, Lincoln Road Hustle, Birthright, The Museum Plays, Elian, and the first-ever multilingual adaptation of Our Town. The company has received national recognition with honors including the Thornton Wilder Prize, multiple Knight Arts Challenge Awards, and the Silver Palm Award.TECTONIC THEATER PROJECT is a New York City-based developmental theater company founded in 1991 by Moisés Kaufman & Jeffrey LaHoste and led today by Kaufman and Matt Joslyn. Tectonic has created some of the most influential plays in the theatrical landscape, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project and The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize winning play I Am My Own Wife, Kaufman's adaptation of Tennessee Williams' screenplay One Arm, The Tallest Tree in the Forest, Tony Award-winning 33 Variations (which starred Jane Fonda on Broadway), and the immersive theatrical event Seven Deadly Sins presented in New York City's Meatpacking District. Tectonic's newest play, Here There Are Blueberries, written by Kaufman and company member Amanda Gronich, was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist and winner of the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Production. In 2016, Kaufman was awarded the United States National Medal of Arts by President Obama. Tectonic's method of devising theater is codified in the Random House book Moment Work: Tectonic Theater Project's Process of Making Theater. Tectonic's plays have been translated into more than 25 languages.

