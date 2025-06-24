¡Viva la Parranda! Returns to the Colony Theatre

Betsayda Machado / photo credit: Xavier Lujan Nereida Machado, Betsayda Machado, Carlos Fabián Medina, Blanca Castillo / Photo by Xavier Lujan

It’s a celebration of Venezuela that sings, dreams, and refuses to surrender — and Miami embraced it with open arms. We’re honored to bring it back.” — Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director at Miami New Drama

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the aroma of sancocho fills the Colony Theatre this July, the audience will know they are witnessing more than just a theatrical performance. From the moment audience members step through the theater doors, they will be greeted by the unmistakable scent of sancocho stew, accompanied by a large steaming pot at the center of the stage. This will mark the beginning of a transformative experience that turns strangers into family.From July 10 to 27, 2025, Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann) presents the highly anticipated return of ¡Viva la Parranda! , a production that reimagines the boundaries of traditional theater. Under the visionary direction of Juan Carlos Souki, this immersive work brings Betsayda Machado and La Parranda El Clavo to the stage, transporting the essence of the small coastal town of El Clavo, Barlovento, to the heart of Miami Beach.Miami New Drama has become the heartbeat of Miami's theater scene. It is where cultures, languages, and, this time, even food are celebrated, and ¡Viva la Parranda! perfectly embodies this philosophy.This is not a play where actors portray characters. The members of La Parranda El Clavo simply present themselves as they are, and in that authenticity lies the overwhelming power of the spectacle. "It would have been an insult to write a script for them," reflects director Souki. "We built a script together using only their own words."Betsayda Machado, known as “The Voice of Barlovento,” has been recognized since age seven as the region’s most promising voice by local leaders, becoming the bearer of a long tradition of nearly extinct Black musical genres in Venezuela. Her powerful voice leads an ensemble that includes seven members of the band La Parranda El Clavo.The group uses ancestral instruments that carry the weight of history: the cumaco, the mina, the culo’e puya, and the quitiplás - percussions that not only accompany the narrative but embody it.The brilliance of ¡Viva la Parranda! lies in its ability to create an instant community. Throughout the charming production, cast members dance with audience members, play basketball, and share their cherished stew recipe. They also share heartbreaking stories of losing innocent loved ones to gun violence in their beloved town.This juxtaposition of joy and sorrow, celebration and resistance, makes each performance what theater critics describe as “a kind of communal ritual, where the audience laughs, cries, and sings.” The emotional connection it fosters is rarely experienced in traditional theaters.Michel Hausmann, artistic director of Miami New Drama, explains, "Betsayda Machado and La Parranda El Clavo are masterful performers within their own tradition. Miami New Drama is pleased to adapt our theater to fit them, rather than the other way around." This philosophy represents a revolutionary approach to theatrical creation.The production does not follow a traditional narrative but offers fragments of life, sung memories, and testimonies choreographed from the heart. Each musical number becomes a window into the collective soul: the harvest, the loss, migration, struggle, love for the land, and nostalgia for what remains in memory.In a city like Miami, where so many migrant stories converge, Viva la Parranda! finds its ideal home. Miami New Drama celebrates the legacy of immigrants, even at times when certain sectors of the country question the validity of some of these communities.For Venezuelans in the diaspora, the play offers a sacred space to reconnect with their cultural identity. For Latinos of all origins, it represents a celebration of the complexity and richness of their traditions. Any spectator, regardless of background, can experience the healing power of music and community.One of the show's most emblematic lines states, “The drum is not played; it is felt.” In ¡Viva la Parranda, every beat resonates with the ancestral strength of a people who sing, resist, and celebrate life with unwavering joy.This is not just a theatrical production. It is a living tribute to the strength of a culture, a meeting place where borders dissolve, and a celebration of art's ability to heal and unite hearts. An experience that, like the best sancocho, leaves you nourished, satisfied, and grateful for the shared feast.¡Viva la Parranda! runs from July 10 to 27, 2025, at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. For tickets and information: miaminewdrama.org or 305.674.1040.ABOUT MIAMI NEW DRAMAFounded by visionary playwright and director Michel Hausmann, Miami New Drama is the largest bilingual professional theater company in the United States. It is committed to producing socially relevant, artistically ambitious new work. Since 2016, MiND has been the resident company at the historic Colony Theatre, premiering more than 20 groundbreaking new plays.Notable world premieres include 7 Deadly Sins (Drama League Award), A Wonderful World (Tony Award-nominated, Broadway), The Cuban Vote, Lincoln Road Hustle, Dangerous Days, Bad Dog, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, and the first-ever multilingual adaptation of Our Town.Miami New Drama’s work has received national acclaim, including the Thornton Wilder Prize, Knight Arts Challenge Awards, and the Silver Palm Award. With the Tony-nominated Broadway debut of A Wonderful World in 2024, the company continues to redefine the American stage, amplifying vital voices and bringing urgent, unforgettable stories to life.Miami New Times Best of Miamihas named Michel Hausmann as Best Director and MiND's "Lincoln Road Hustle" as Best Play of 2025.

