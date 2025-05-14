Coconut Grove Arts Festival Awards $45,000 in Scholarships to Miami-Dade’s Rising Art Stars

Fish by Layla Hanfland (acrylic paint) Follow the Leader by Rome Negas (oil paint & acrylic) Mother Waste by Alexandra Guerra (oil paint and repurposed materials)

May 18 Ceremony to Honor 15 Talented High School Graduates with $3,000 Each

By supporting these promising young artists, we not only help them develop their craft, but we also help them find a voice, a purpose, and a creative future” — Camille Marchese, CGAF Executive Director

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF) Board of Directors is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of its prestigious student scholarship program, awarding $45,000 in scholarships to 15 outstanding high school seniors from Miami-Dade County. Each student will receive a $3,000 scholarship for their exceptional artistic talent and dedication.The private scholarship ceremony will occur on Sunday, May 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Courtyard Miami Coconut Grove. Only friends and family of the honored students are invited to attend this inspiring event and see some of the student's artwork.As one of the country's most celebrated outdoor fine arts festivals, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival has long recognized that the future of the arts lies in the creativity and passion of the next generation. “Supporting our vision is at the heart of the festival’s mission. These young artists are truly extraordinary,” said Dave Hill, Chairman of the CGAF Board of Directors. “Recognizing their contributions to our creative community and helping them pursue their dreams through education is one of the most meaningful things we do each year.”The $45,000 awarded this year is part of CGAF’s broader $75,000 annual scholarship fund, which also supports students currently enrolled in Florida International University’s art programs.Beyond scholarships, CGAF is committed to nurturing young talent year-round through a range of educational and engagement initiatives, including:• The Emerging Artists Program – A two-year mentorship program designed to help artists build a foundation for their careers.• Visiting Artists Workshops in local schools• The Young Collectors Club - Hosted during the annual festival to encourage young attendees to begin collecting art• Donations of art supplies to area schoolsCamille Marchese, CGAF’s Executive Director, emphasized the transformative power of art in young lives. “We’re deeply committed to fostering new talent, and our scholarship program is a vital part of that,” said Marchese. “By supporting these promising young artists, we not only help them develop their craft -we help them find a voice, a purpose, and a creative future.”About the Scholarship ProgramThe CGAF scholarship program is available to graduating seniors from Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Finalists are selected through a rigorous review process. This year's recipients were chosen by the founding members of the Fund for Design & Art Education, which originally established this scholarship. Marlen Kohn, Marilyn Traeger, and Cathi Rivera assessed students' art portfolios, artist statements, and teacher recommendations. The CGAF Board is grateful to these retired art educators for their continued dedication to arts education and for supporting visual arts students in our community.2025 Scholarship RecipientsThis year’s recipients use a variety of mediums to convey their relationship with their culture, religion, family, and/or self. The 15 students represent the very best of Miami-Dade’s young creative talent. Most attended school on free or partially paid for lunches but are now headed to college with a little more money in their pockets. This year’s recipients include:1. Alexandra Guerra - Explores the impact of pollution with repurposed materials (Design and Architecture Senior High)2. Anacarolina Paz - Explores Mexican Culture through self-portraits (Barbara Goleman Senior High School)3. Anisia Mike - Explores life as a Black woman via acrylic paint (New World School of the Arts)4. Brianna Vargas - Digital & traditional media in Contemporary art (Miami Lakes Educational Center)5. Emma Chala - Explores relationship with her cousin via mixed media (New World School of the Arts)6. Gabriela Cabrera-Flores - Explores mother/daughter relationship through painting (Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts)7. Janae Crespo - Celebrates Catholicism and Cuban roots (New World School of the Arts)8. Konstantina Papadaki - Creates pieces of visual representations of human experience (Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High)9. Layla Hanfland - Explores anxiety through painting (New World School of the Arts)10. Leonna Anderson - 2D artist exploring self-thought (Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High)11. Lucia Adrianzen - Using charcoal to convey perseverance (Design and Architecture Senior High)12. Megan Diaz - Mixed Media to explore the meaning of life (Miami Senior High)13. Nyle Jones - Explores the visual language of dreams (Design & Architecture Senior High)14. Rome Negas - Uses oil paint and acrylic to express confinement (Design and Architecture Senior High)15. Sofia Lataczewski - Collage artist exploring memories as a Venezuelan immigrant (New World School of the Arts)About the Coconut Grove Arts FestivalFor 61 years, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs – and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents’ Day weekend this three-day event features 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances, and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bay front streets. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program. Learn more at cgaf.com.

