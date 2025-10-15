Warren’s Charm Captures $110K DSBF Filly Final Tuesday

HARRINGTON, DE – Rodney Wyatt and Jason Skinner’s Warren’s Charm ($14.80, Art Stafford Jr.) was a 1:55.4 winner in the $110,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) 2-year-old pacing filly final at Harrington Raceway Tuesday.

The He’s Watching filly tucked in third early from post seven before pressing leader Burlesque Belle at three-quarters and drawing off for a 5-length win. Race favorites Odds On Put Option and Just Applause both went off stride early in the mile. Warren’s Charm notched her 4th win in 5 career starts for trainer/co-owner Skinner.

In the overnight feature, Bob Shahan’s Jett Propelled ($34.60, Jason Thompson) won the $18,000 Fillies and Mares Open in 1:53. Square Deal made the lead early at the opening quarter mile in 27.2 seconds, while Jett Propelled sat in the pocket and Huntress headed the outer tier first over through a half-mile in 55.4 seconds. Huntress applied stout pressure to three-quarters in 1:24.3 and edged clear of Square Deal as they battled through the final turn, while Melody Hanover gathered momentum three-wide. Jett Propelled, however, surged down the passing lane with the inside route and outkicked Melody Hanover to the finish. Huntress held third. It was the 3rd win of the year for Jett Propelled, whose seasonal earnings surpassed $80,000 for owner/trainer Shahan. It was a new lifetime mark for Jett Propelled, a DSBF graduate and daughter of Roddy’s Bags Again.

The 8th race featured a group of female drivers competing for charity in the “Pink Pace.” The drivers graciously donated their earnings from the race to the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, a local charity who aims to increase breast cancer awareness. Leslie Joyce won the race with Mad Anne ($28.20) in 1:59 for owner/trainer Elizabeth Shockley.

Senator Kyra Hoffner presenting the trophy to Rodney Wyatt and Susan Skinner.