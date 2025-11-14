Delaware Department of Agriculture Celebrates EDGE 2.0 Winner and LEADelaware Fellow Nichole Krambeck

Nichole Krambeck’s Insight Ag Scouting business was honored with an Entrepreneur Award at Wednesday night’s Delaware Division of Small Business’ EDGE 2.0 grant competition award ceremony in Newark. At right is Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer. At left is Delaware Division of Small Business Director CJ Bell. Photo courtesy of the Delaware Division of Small Business.

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Agriculture is proud to recognize Nichole Krambeck, a 2025–26 LEADelaware Fellow and member of the Department’s Nutrient Management program, whose business Insight Ag Scouting was selected as one of seven awardees in the Delaware Division of Small Business’ EDGE 2.0 grant competition. The EDGE 2.0 program provides funding to early-stage Delaware small businesses to support projects including items such as critical equipment, building infrastructure, and long-term growth.

With more than eight years of hands-on agricultural experience, Krambeck is part of an emerging cohort of leaders preparing to guide Delaware’s food and farming sectors. Through LEADelaware, a partnership between the University of Delaware and Delaware State University Cooperative Extension, she is advancing her capacity to serve growers, land managers, and the broader agricultural community.

Delaware Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Chris Brosch and Nichole Krambeck attend Wednesday night’s ceremony.

“Nichole’s tenacity and drive to succeed in crop consulting is inspirational and key to her admission to the LEADelaware fellowship program,” said Delaware Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Chris Brosch. “What makes this special is the recognition that emerging technologies and businesses in agriculture can compete with innovators in other sectors. Being a top performer among almost 180 new business leaders is a hallmark of Nichole’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

Insight Ag Scouting was chosen for its innovative approach to providing rapid, accurate, and actionable in-season crop insights. By closing a critical information gap during the most sensitive stages of the growing season, the company helps producers strengthen nutrient stewardship, improve decision-making, and support more sustainable and resilient crop production across the region.

A graduate of Delaware Technical Community College, Krambeck is a licensed pesticide applicator and nutrient-management certified in both Delaware and Maryland. In her role with the Department of Agriculture, she brings field-level expertise to the state’s nutrient-management goals, contributing to improved soil health, nutrient-use efficiency, and producer support.

The Department congratulates Nichole Krambeck and Insight Ag Scouting on this achievement and looks forward to the continued impact of their leadership in Delaware agriculture.