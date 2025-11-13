Warrens Charm coasts to DSBF prelim win

DOVER, Del. – Warrens Charm made easy work of her five rivals in the second $20,000 first-round division of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series for 2-year-old pacing fillies at Bally’s Dover, comfortably holding 3-5 favorite Odds On Put Option at bay en route to a lifetime-best 1:55.2 win on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

A winner in four of her five starts coming into the Dover series, including the Oct. 14 final of the DSBF series at Harrington Raceway, Warrens Charm and driver Art Stafford Jr. were in no hurry at race’s outset, landing in fourth from the pole before launching an extended brush midway around the first turn to clear early pacesetter Burlesque Belle (driven by Corey Callahan) well after a :28.3 first quarter. After rating middle splits of :58.1 and 1:27 — and gaining steady separation from a tiring Burlesque Bell up the backstretch — Warrens Charm parried a mild first-over challenge from Odds On Put Option (Tim Tetrick) on the far turn and defeated her by a measured length while in hand. Mom’s Vision (Pat Berry) rallied for third, another 10-1/4 lengths behind.

Trainer Jason Skinner co-owns five-time winner Warrens Charm with Rodney Wyatt. The He’s Watching-Azure Deo filly paid $4.40 to win as the 6-5 second choice.

The first section saw Just Applause and driver Tim Tetrick roll to a pillar-to-post 1:56.2 win, defeating pocket rival Meemaw’s Column (Russell Foster) by 2-1/4 lengths. Nicki’s Watching (Roger Plante Jr.) rallied mildly off the home turn to finish third.

Linda Toscano trains Just Applause, a He’s Watching-Rock Me Baby filly with three career wins, for Let It Ride Stables and Carl Howard.

Rookie pacing fillies contest their second DSBF series preliminary next Wednesday, Nov. 19, with the top eight point earners from both preliminaries convening for a $110,000 final on Nov. 26.

The second preliminary round of the DSBF series for 2-year-olds begins Thursday, Nov. 13, with 18 male pacers split into three divisions. The first section will take place as a non-wagering event at 4:10 p.m.; the second and third begin a 15-race pari-mutuel program at Bally’s Dover with a first post of 4:30 p.m.