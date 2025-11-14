Watch Em Win, Slugger On Deck repeat in Dover DSBF prelims

Watch Em Win, driven by Tim Tetrick, won in 1:54.2 Thursday at Bally’s Dover.

DOVER, Del. — First-round winners Watch Em Win and Slugger On Deck delivered decisive victories as the odds-on favorites in their respective $20,000 second-round splits of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) for 2-year-old male pacers on Thursday, Nov. 13 at Bally’s Dover. South Of The Hood was the other division winner.

Slugger on Deck, driven by Allen Davis, won in 1:53.3 on Thursday.

Off the strength of a 5-1/2-length romp in the first round, Watch Em Win and driver Tim Tetrick rated leisurely early splits of :30, :59.2 and 1:27.4 before unleashing a :26.3 sprint home to defeat pocket rival Arette (driven by Allan Davis) by 9-1/4 lengths in 1:54.2. He’s Webster (Jared Moyer), who finished third, was 12-1/4 lengths farther behind.

Ron Burke trains Watch Em Win, who paid $2.10 to win, for Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, Phil Collura and Weaver Bruscemi. The He’s Watching-Winners Over colt has now won seven of 11 career races and banked $130,558.

Not to be outdone, Slugger On Deck and Allan Davis floated forward to clear 49-1 shot Iheartmum (Art Stafford Jr.) just beyond a :27.4 first quarter. After pulling the half back to :56.4, Slugger On Deck faced steady first-over pressure from C Millertimeagain (Corey Callahan) through the far turn and used :27.4 stretch speed to keep that rival 1-1/4 lengths at bay for a 1:53.3 win. Iheartmum finished third, another 11 lengths in arrears.

Slugger On Deck, a He’s Watching-End To End Hanover colt with six wins and $61,990 in earnings from nine starts, is trained by Jim King Jr. for owner/breeder Jo Ann Looney-King. He paid $2.60 to win.

South Of The Hood and driver Montrell Teague completed the trio of second-round winners with a two-length, 1:54.4 score over Stained Glass (Ross Wolfenden) and first-round winner Roman Raider (Barton Dalious) in the lone non-wagering division. The Southwind Lynx-Nozy Neighbor colt brushed from fourth to take the lead with a lap to go and paced strongly to his second career win for trainer Clyde Francis and the partnership of David Collins and George Teague Jr. Inc.

South of the Hood, driven by Montrell Teague, won in 1:54.4 on Thursday.

Two-time preliminary winners Watch Em Win and Slugger On Deck lead the octet of rookie male pacers who have qualified for the Thursday, Nov. 20, $110,000 series championship. Also earning berths are: South Of The Hood, Roman Raider, Stained Glass, C Millertime Again, Arette and He’s Peeping.

Second-round preliminary action continues Monday, Nov. 17, with 2-year-old trotting fillies taking part in two non-wagering events prior to the main card at Bally’s Dover, beginning at 4:10 p.m.