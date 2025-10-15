Nacho Padres Celebrates One Year with Its 1st Annual Birthday Bash in Spring Texas

Nacho Padres 1st Annual Birthday Bash Nacho Padres Family Fajita Platter Nacho Padres 1st Annual Birthday Bash Cocktails Spring Texas

A full day of food, music, and margaritas marks a milestone for The Woodlands and Spring’s favorite Tex-Mex destination

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nacho Padres , a local favorite known for its fresh, high-quality Tex-Mex and lively atmosphere, is celebrating its first anniversary with a community-wide birthday bash on Tuesday, October 21st. The all-day event will feature fan-favorite food and drink specials, live entertainment, and a chance to win “Fajitas for a Year.”Since opening its doors in 2024, Nacho Padres has become a neighborhood destination where great food meets great company. This milestone marks one year of serving The Woodlands and Spring community with signature Tex-Mex flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and a spirit of local hospitality.Event Highlights Include:Drink Specials• $5 House Margaritas• $6 Frozen Margaritas• $10 Specialty Margaritas• Tequila Promos from 6:00 PM to Close• Build-Your-Own Margarita FlightsFood Specials• Taco Tuesday in full effect (no modifiers, please)• $6.99 Smash Burgers (all day)• $6.99 Carne Asada Fries (no modifiers, please)Live Entertainment• Mariachi Performance at 5:00 PM• DJ Party from 6:00 PM to Close• Fajitas for a Year RaffleGuests can enter for a chance to win Fajitas for a Year, which includes one large fajita coupon per month for twelve months.Entries can be earned through the Nacho Padres Loyalty Program by purchasing fajitas now through October 21st. Winners must be present to claim their prize.“From our very first day, Nacho Padres has been about community,” said Owner, Cisco Marquez. “This celebration is a way to thank everyone who has supported us throughout our first year and to continue the tradition of great food, good times, and local connection.”Event DetailsTuesday, October 21, 2025 | All Day Celebration2121 Rayford Rd, Spring, TXNacho Padres continues to host weekly favorites such as Margarita Madness Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Wine Down Wednesdays, and Weekend Brunch, offering something for everyone all week long.For more information about the event or to join the Nacho Padres Loyalty Program, visit nachopadres.com or follow on social media at @NachoPadresTX.

Nacho Average Story

