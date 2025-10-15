Strategy Collective and Yext Unveil Pulse to Boost Local Marketing and Scalable Growth for Multi-Site Healthcare

In healthcare, most marketing systems aren’t built to scale with M&A—or to keep up with how patients actually find care today” — Matt Lee, Managing Director at Strategy Collective

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategy Collective and Yext have announced the launch of Pulse , a new joint program built to help multi-site healthcare organizations create scalable, data-driven local marketing systems that drive growth, integration, and patient acquisition across expanding networks.Pulse brings together the Yext brand visibility platform—trusted by leading brands to manage listings, reviews, and social across every touchpoint where patients search—with Strategy Collective’s proven healthcare marketing playbooks and operational frameworks. The program helps physician groups, PE-backed platforms, and health systems keep pace with rapid expansion by integrating new locations seamlessly, accelerating patient growth, and maintaining strong visibility, reputation, and brand consistency across every market.Powering Patient Discovery in the AI EraHealthcare organizations are expanding faster than ever. As private equity investment continues to drive consolidation, marketing teams are navigating a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Search behavior has shifted from traditional keywords to AI-powered “answer engines” and intent-based platforms, where visibility depends on accurate, structured, and fresh data.Pulse helps organizations stay ahead. By connecting Yext’s data layer with Strategy Collective’s playbooks for local content, reputation management, and conversion tracking, Pulse helps healthcare operators “feed the machines” with clean, verifiable data—ensuring their clinics, providers, and services appear accurately wherever patients are searching.“In healthcare, most marketing systems aren’t built to scale with M&A—or to keep up with how patients actually find care today,” said Matt Lee, Managing Director at Strategy Collective. “As Google, Apple, and now AI answer engines evolve, data accuracy and structure are everything. Pulse gives healthcare operators a single framework—built on Yext’s technology and our healthcare growth playbooks—to make sure they’re visible and trusted across every channel.”Through Pulse, healthcare organizations gain:-Centralized management of provider and location data across Google, Apple, Bing, Healthgrades, and emerging AI engines.-Automated review monitoring and response workflows to strengthen brand reputation at scale.-Custom analytics dashboards linking digital presence performance to patient growth metrics and ROI.-Healthcare-specific onboarding and market playbooks from Strategy Collective to accelerate adoption across operating companies and newly acquired practices.“There is a fundamental shift in how patients choose care and schedule appointments, ” said Ryan Burkis, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Yext. “More patients are turning to AI tools, online reviews, and social media to evaluate providers and make these important decisions. As these AI-driven experiences evolve, structured and verified data will define who shows up – and who gets left out of those answers., Our partnership with Strategy Collective enables healthcare organizations to manage that data at scale, combining the Yext platform’s precision with Strategy Collective’s healthcare marketing expertise.”Both firms note that Pulse is not just a listings or reputation tool—it’s a data infrastructure for the next era of patient discovery. Whether integrating new acquisitions, launching de novo clinics, or improving patient access, Pulse allows healthcare operators to manage their digital footprint with the consistency and intelligence the AI era demands.Pulse is now available nationwide to healthcare organizations, including PE-backed platforms and physician management groups. For more information, visit strategyco.com/pulse.About Strategy CollectiveStrategy Collective is a growth consultancy helping healthcare organizations scale intelligently through marketing, operations, and organizational design. The firm partners with physician groups, PE-backed platforms, and health systems to build measurable systems for sustainable growth. The company was recently recognized as one of 2025's Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare.Learn more at strategyco.com.

