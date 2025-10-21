Strategy Collective Named One of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in 2025

In just a few years, we’ve grown to a team of nearly 40 talented healthcare marketing and advertising professionals supporting healthcare organizations nationwide. ” — Matt Lee, Co-Founder of Strategy Collective

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategy Collective is proud to announce it has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2025, ranking #11 nationwide.The annual program, produced by Modern Healthcare, recognizes employers across the healthcare industry that create exceptional workplace cultures, foster collaboration, and invest deeply in their people. Hundreds of organizations nationwide competed for this year’s honors, with final rankings revealed during Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work Awards celebration in Nashville, Tennessee, held live at the Country Music Hall of Fame.“This recognition is incredibly special for us,” said Matt Lee, Co-Founder of Strategy Collective. “In just a few years, we’ve grown to a team of nearly 40 talented healthcare marketing and advertising professionals supporting healthcare organizations nationwide. That kind of growth brings tremendous change—and this award is proof that our people have grown right along with it. They’ve met every challenge with heart, collaboration, and an unwavering belief in what we’re building together.”Lee continued, “Every organization experiences defining moments of growth that test its foundation. This past year has been one of those moments for us—requiring new systems, stronger collaboration, and intentional leadership at every level. Our team’s resilience, adaptability, and shared sense of purpose have carried us through. This recognition isn’t just about what we’ve achieved—it’s about the people who made it possible.”Dominique James, Co-Founder, added, “This recognition is a reflection of the strength and dedication of our people. Growth at this pace is never without its challenges, but our team continues to rise to every occasion with professionalism, creativity, and grace. Their commitment to our mission and to one another is what truly makes Strategy Collective a remarkable place to work.”The honor follows a landmark year for Strategy Collective, which recently partnered with Yext to launch Pulse—a scalable local marketing program designed to help multi-site healthcare organizations manage listings, reputation, and patient growth across markets. The partnership marks a major step in the firm’s continued focus on developing innovative, ROI-centric solutions that help healthcare clients navigate rapid expansion and transformation.Strategy Collective’s recognition underscores its ongoing commitment to culture, transparency, and sustainable growth. As the firm continues to evolve, its leadership remains focused on creating an environment where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work—while helping healthcare organizations nationwide grow intelligently through strategy, marketing, and operational excellence.About Strategy CollectiveStrategy Collective is a healthcare growth consultancy that helps organizations scale intelligently through marketing, operations, and organizational design. The firm partners with physician groups, PE-backed platforms, and health systems nationwide to build measurable systems for sustainable growth.Learn more at strategyco.com.

