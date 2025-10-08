Amivie Expands In-Home Care Services with Acquisitions of Atrio Home Health and Rent A Daughter

Atrio’s commitment to individualized care, team excellence, and client trust reflects Amivie’s mission to help people live independently and with dignity at home” — Mike Kotzen, President, CEO, Amivie

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amivie, a leading provider of home and community-based services across six states, today announced two strategic acquisitions: Atrio Home Health, a Minnesota-based provider of in-home care services, and Rent A Daughter , a trusted senior care provider in Northeast Ohio. These partnerships strengthen Amivie’s ability to deliver compassionate, individualized care while preserving the trusted cultures of both agencies.Strengthening Services Across Minnesota and OhioHeadquartered in St. Paul, Atrio Home Health has built a reputation for integrity, collaboration, and client-centered care. Under the leadership of owner Mohamed Abdulkadir, Atrio has long been dedicated to helping individuals live safely and independently with dignity and respect. Atrio will join CustomCARE CBC, LLC, Amivie’s Minnesota-based provider agency, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reliable, compassionate services for families across the state.“Atrio’s commitment to individualized care, team excellence, and client trust reflects Amivie’s mission to help people live independently and with dignity at home,” said Michael Kotzen, CEO of Amivie. “Through CustomCARE, this partnership enhances our reach and ensures more families across Minnesota have access to the care they need in their own communities.”“Atrio is proud to partner with Amivie through CustomCARE,” said Mohamed Abdulkadir. “This partnership preserves the culture of care we’ve built while giving us the support to expand opportunities for the communities we serve.”In Ohio, Rent A Daughter, founded by President Nadine Glatley, has become a trusted provider of compassionate, individualized care offering Alzheimer’s support, caregiver respite, and transitional care after hospitalization. Rent A Daughter will join Your Home Court Advantage, LLC, furthering Amivie’s mission to empower individuals to live well at home.“Rent A Daughter’s dedication to dignity, independence, and quality aligns perfectly with Amivie’s mission,” said Michael Kotzen, CEO of Amivie. “This acquisition ensures more Ohio families have access to the high-quality home and community-based care they need close to home.”“Rent A Daughter is proud to join the Amivie family,” said Nadine Glatley. “This partnership preserves the culture of care we’ve built while providing the resources to expand opportunities for the seniors and families we serve.”About AmivieAmivie, which has historically operated under the name Community Based Care (CBC), is a family of provider agencies delivering home and community-based care to seniors, veterans, and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across six states, including CustomCARE in Minnesota. With more than 8,000 employees, Amivie is committed to advancing care through innovation, compassion, and collaboration.For more information, visit www.amivie.com

