VISIUM and Lovell Partner to Expand VA and DoD Access to Far-UVC Technology

Collaboration delivers VA-approved Far-UVC technology to federal healthcare systems, advancing safer environments for those who serve.

This partnership allows us to provide VA-approved, cutting-edge technology that strengthens biosecurity and ultimately supports the mission of caring for our nation's veterans and service members" — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and VISIUM, the innovator behind the nation’s most advanced continuous Far-UVC sanitization systems, announced today a strategic partnership to expand access to Far-UVC technology across federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Under this partnership, Lovell Government Services will act as Visium’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, streamlining procurement through established federal contracting channels.Visium Far-UVC is a ceiling-mounted, UL-8802–certified system that continuously inactivates pathogens in the air and on surfaces in occupied spaces. Already deployed in healthcare, education, manufacturing, and defense environments, Visium provides a new layer of environmental protection for both workforces and workspaces. For VA and DoD facilities, the system represents a breakthrough in biosecurity, strengthening operational resilience while helping create safer, more sustainable environments. Beyond healthcare, Visium also addresses the growing need to safeguard the nation’s critical infrastructure with sustainable, always-on pathogen inactivation.A peer-reviewed study funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology (ICHE) in September 2025 evaluated Visium ceiling-mounted Far-UVC systems in a simulated operating room. The study demonstrated significant reductions of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) contamination on surfaces, providing independent evidence that Visium technology can meaningfully reduce environmental contamination and supplement existing infection prevention modalities in high-acuity healthcare environments. This latest VA-led study builds on a growing body of peer-reviewed research supporting the efficacy and safety of Far-UVC technology and has led to Far-UVC being recognized as an approved technology for use within VA healthcare facilities.As Visium’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this Far-UVC technology to federal healthcare providers. The product is now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). By listing products on these contract vehicles, Lovell simplifies the acquisition process and supports government agencies in achieving their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We are thrilled to partner with VISIUM. This partnership allows us to provide VA and DoD facilities with a VA-approved, cutting-edge technology that strengthens biosecurity, enhances facility environments, and ultimately supports the mission of caring for our nation’s veterans and service members,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“At VISIUM, we believe Infection Prevention infrastructure is essential to supporting the people who serve and the facilities they rely on,” said John Rajchert, Co-Founder and CEO of VISIUM. “This partnership ensures that VA, DoD, and other federal healthcare systems have access to technology that enhances biosecurity, supports operational continuity, and helps protect our nation’s critical infrastructure.”For more information, visit lovellgov.com or visium.oneAbout Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com About VISIUMVISIUM develops next-generation Far-UVC technology that continuously inactivates pathogens in the air and on surfaces, even in occupied spaces. With UL-8802 certification, CARB compliance, and adherence to ACGIH safety thresholds, Visium Far-UVC fixtures are built for safe, sustainable, and effective integration into hospitals, clinics, schools, defense facilities, and critical infrastructure. Founded by leaders in real estate development, building automation, professional sports, and semiconductor research, VISIUM is reshaping the built environment with science-driven innovation designed to help protect people where they live, work, and serve.

