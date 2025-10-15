The Electrode Store and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to DPNCheck® for VA, DoD

DPN Logo

Lovell to serve as The Electrode Store’s SDVOSB vendor, bringing DPNCheck® technology to Federal Healthcare Systems

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and The Electrode Store, a leader in developing accessible, technology-driven electrodiagnostic solutions for better health outcomes, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as The Electrode Store’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.The Electrode Store’s newest product, DPNCheck 2.0 (model NC-040), is a handheld, point-of-care device that delivers quantitative sural nerve conduction measurements in just 30–60 seconds. Unlike subjective methods such as monofilament testing, DPNCheck provides objective, reproducible data to detect peripheral neuropathy early, often before symptoms become clinically evident. Supported by optional Reporter software for detailed reporting and data archiving, DPNCheck empowers clinicians across care settings to make faster, more informed decisions that protect mobility, reduce complications, and improve long-term patient outcomes.As DPNCheck’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. DPNCheck is now available the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). By listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We’re proud to partner with The Electrode Store to bring the DPNCheck 2.0 to federal healthcare systems,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “By combining their innovation with our federal market expertise, we’re making it easier for VA and DoD clinicians to access tools that enhance preventive care and protect our Veterans’ long-term health.”“Our nation’s Veterans deserve the very best in preventive care, and neuropathy is too often overlooked until it has already caused serious complications," said Steve Obey, CEO of The Electrode Store. "By partnering with Lovell, we can put accurate, early detection tools directly into the hands of VA and DoD clinicians, helping them to protect mobility, reduce pain, and improve long-term quality of life for those who have served."About The Electrode StoreThe Electrode Store, with global partner Alera MedTech LLC, is dedicated to advancing point-of-care technologies that improve patient outcomes through pioneering technologies and meticulously designed electrodiagnostic devices. They combine global research insights with robust manufacturing standards to deliver superior product performance. The Electrode Store’s latest offering, DPNCheck 2.0, seeks to revolutionize the early detection of life-threatening peripheral neuropathy at the point of care.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

