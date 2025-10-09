DefEYE, Inc. and Lovell Partner to Bring BIOVANCE Portfolio to Federal Healthcare Systems

DefEYE PR Image

Partnership expands federal access to BIOVANCE ocular portfolio, improving eye care for veterans and military patients.

Lovell Government Services is proud to partner with DefEYE to bring its ophthalmic-biologic products to federal healthcare providers.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services (Lovell) and DefEYE, Inc. (DefEYE), an exclusive provider of BIOVANCEdecellularized basement membranes for ocular use, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems including the Veterans Health Administration, the Department of Defense Military Health System, and the Indian Health Service. Lovell will serve as DefEYE’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.“Lovell Government Services is proud to partner with DefEYE to bring its ophthalmic-biologic products to federal healthcare providers,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “By making DefEYE’s BIOVANCE ocular portfolio available through our contract vehicles, we streamline practitioner and hospital acquisition, help agencies meet SDVOSB goals, and most importantly expand access to eye care innovations that help preserve and restore vision for the veterans we serve.”DefEYE’s BIOVANCE 3L Ocular and BIOVANCE are the only decellularized basement membranes used to elevate the management of ocular surface disease and ocular surgery. In particular, Biovance 3L Ocular possesses a tri-layer architecture with a preserved natural epithelial basement membrane and intact extracellular matrix structure. The unique design simultaneously adheres to the ocular surface and facilitates cellular migration supporting natural ocular surface healing. BIOVANCE products are uniquely available in six shapes and sizes, all ring-free and bidirectional to provide patient comfort and application flexibility.Aseptically processed and terminal sterilized, BIOVANCE products are also shelf stable at room temperature.“We are proud to partner with Lovell to expand treatment options for military service members and veterans with our BIOVANCE ocular portfolio of decellularized basement membranes,” said Rob Sambursky, MD, CEO of DefEYE, Inc. “Ocular surface disease is a common condition that causes significant discomfort and visual impairment among those who have served our country. BIOVANCE offers physicians an innovative option for both in-office and surgical use. By combining a biologic scaffold for cellular migration with active signaling proteins, our decellularized basement membranes deliver a more effective, clinically meaningful solution for managing ocular surface disease.”About DefEYE, Inc.DefEYE, Inc. is a rapidly growing ocular company on a mission to transform and personalize therapeutic approaches in eye care. The company focuses on delivering a portfolio of innovative decellularized biologic solutions that optimize treatment and management of various eye care conditions, including ocular surface diseases, pterygium surgery, and other surgical interventions. To learn more, visit www.defeye.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space.They partner with medical and pharmaceutiecal companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com For Media Inquiries:DefEYE, Inc:Amy Phillipsamy.phillips@launchlabpartners.comunchlabpartners.com412-327-9499

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.