Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Oral Reply to Parliamentary Questions on the "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict", 15 October 2025

QUESTIONS

Mr Ang Wei Neng: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) how will Singapore support the 20-point peace plan for Gaza proposed by the United States; and (b) whether Singapore will consider playing a role in the peace plan if it is accepted by both Israel and Hamas.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) how does the Government assess the viability of the Gaza peace plan in advancing a two-state solution; and (b) what role can Singapore play to contribute constructively, including the possible recognition of a Palestinian state under suitable conditions.

REPLY

1 I believe Mr Gerald Giam has also filed a question on a similar topic for a subsequent sitting. I will try to address the issue in this reply, and also be happy to take Supplementary Questions (SQs). If that is adequate, he can withdraw his Parliamentary Question (PQ) that was filed for a later sitting.

2 Singapore welcomed the agreement that was reached on the 9th of October by Israel and Hamas, on the first phase of the Trump peace plan. I need to commend the incredible achievement of [US] President [Donald] Trump. His negotiating team, which includes [US Special Envoy to the Middle East] Mr Steve Witkoff, [US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor] Marco Rubio, and of course, Jared Kushner; and also the invaluable part played by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.

3 This is a critical plan, and it is not just the details of the plan, or how many points there are. The fact is that America remains the indispensable superpower with real leverage, and is willing to apply that leverage on the warring parties to arrive at where we are today. The first phase is now being implemented and in particular, that means a ceasefire and a release of hostages; at least those who are alive. This is crucial, this is important, this is the first step of what will in fact be a long and arduous journey to peace. We should have no illusions; many things can still go wrong.

4 The next few essential steps are a surge in humanitarian assistance, and I will explain later what Singapore will do on that front. Then, the establishment of some kind of transitional authority. I would also expect and hope that there will be some United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, to provide an international legal framework for peace arrangements. Then, the Palestinian Authority, which has as part of the plan committed to reform – I will also explain what we will do to assist the Palestinian Authority on its journey, ultimately to a two-state solution, with Singapore’s support.

5 Let me turn to what we are doing, and are hoping to do more of, on the humanitarian front. In the past two years, we have been working very closely with the Egyptian Red Crescent and with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization. We are working with the World Food Programme. We are also working with a few Egyptian hospitals. In fact, a medical team from the National University Hospital was just there a few weeks ago. We have also deployed [medical staff], as and when there have been hospital ships in the area, to provide medical treatment to people who need help. I hope the overland route will open. That is crucial if humanitarian assistance is going to be delivered at the scale necessary. We will certainly look forward to doing more with our partners in the region, and I would add, we also expect the Israelis to do their part to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, overland, through the crossings into Gaza.

6 It is premature to discuss what we will do with the transitional authority because that is still inchoate at this point in time. In the short and immediate term, we certainly want to do more with the Palestinian Authority. We have already been working with them for years, on capacity building programmes, technical assistance, and more recently scholarships; and all this with the view to enhancing their capacity to exercise effective administrative oversight, and to exercise the levers of government in their eventual statehood. I expect to increase the tempo of interaction with the Palestinian Authority so that they can fulfil this ambition. Again, we will need time, and we will stand ready to respond to the Palestinian Authority’s assessment of its own needs, and particularly, I hope, its ability to exercise governance in Gaza as well – an area in which it has not been able to exercise governance for two decades. I just want to give this House the assurance that we are watching developments very closely, and we will do our best, within the limits and constraints of distance and the fact that we are very small. But, we happen to have a multiracial, multireligious, and united society which is open-hearted, generous, and willing to do, in a sense, more than our fair share to help people in need in this very dire set of circumstances.

SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Mr Ang Wei Neng: When I submitted this PQ, the twenty-point peace plan had yet to be accepted by Hamas and Israel. I am glad that the plan has now been accepted, and the hostages have all been released. I would like to ask the Minister if Singapore would consider helping to rebuild Gaza, by setting up a clinic to offer treatment to the residents of Gaza, and send a medical team to Gaza right now in the interim. Would the Minister also consider setting up a school in Gaza, to educate the young which have very little opportunities to access quality education? Third, would Singapore consider sending a small peacekeeping team to provide logistical support to the bigger effort led by the UN? Of course, we are suggesting this when the situation is more stable.

REPLY

1 I have explained that we have already been contributing on the medical front in the last two years. We look forward to doing more with our partners. But, it depends very much on access, security, and on the needs. I would make this point from a medical perspective. At this stage, you are not dealing with the immediate, acute trauma. In fact, you are dealing with difficult sequelae like amputations, the need for prostheses, the need for rehabilitation, the need to deal with psychological and emotional trauma. So, it is a different set of specialties that are necessary. My point again is, depending on the needs and depending on our resources, we will do our part. That is on the medical side.

2 The exact locations of deployment are dictated by exigencies on the ground, including where the facilities which our medical staff can make contributions are. I am sure this House would agree that we also want to pay attention to the safety of our staff on the ground.

3 On schools, I think we should be cognisant that there are very few Arabic-fluent speakers in Singapore. But, to the extent that we can work with “Train-the-Trainer” programmes, and in the long-run, there is going to be a need for vocational education and training, which will help enhance the ability to acquire the skills which are necessary for the long-term economy. Let us be realistic and approach this in a stepwise fashion.

4 It is premature to talk about peacekeeping troops. I would wait first for a UN Security Council resolution; I hope that there will be one. We will assess very carefully. It would be premature for me to make any commitments at this stage.

SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim: I had an SQ on humanitarian assistance, and I am heartened to hear that Singapore will continue to work with international bodies, and at the same time maintain the safety of our humanitarian workers there. My question is on the President Trump-brokered peace deal. While it covers the phased withdrawal and also ceasefire, it leaves the questions of Palestinian statehood and the governance in Gaza unresolved. Does the Government view this as a credible step towards a genuine two-state solution? As a follow-up question, I agree with Minister that it may be too early or premature to tell whether this peace plan would be enduring and effective; but if it does lead to peace and stability for both the Israelis and the Palestinian people – and we have to give credit where credit is due – would Singapore nominate or support President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize?

REPLY

1 The 20-point plan, as you have said, is a great achievement. It is a first and essential step, but not sufficient to achieving peace, security, development, hope, and even ultimately a two-state solution. Let me come back to the basics of where Singapore stands. Singapore believes that the Palestinians have a right to self-determination. Singapore believes there should be a negotiated two-state solution. I just delivered a Ministerial Statement; we spent more than two hours on this subject a month ago. Our position on that remains unchanged.

2 I think that this agreement sets the stage, where it is possible to imagine a negotiated two-state solution can emerge. But I also want to remind everyone that this has been one of the most intractable conflicts, not just in the last century, but also going back a very long time. Whilst we are all cheered by the current positive news, we should be very realistic and psychologically prepared that this will be a long and arduous journey. For Singapore, we should maintain our consistent and principled approach. We should continue to have effective bridges and access to all the stakeholders. We should, wherever possible and within the limits of our capability, be constructive, reliable partners for peace, development, and long-term reconciliation between two peoples who have been through unimaginable horrors in the last two years.

SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Mr Gerald Giam: Will Singapore seek a seat for an eminent person from Singapore on the Board of Peace which will oversee the administration of Gaza? This Board includes former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The Minister has said that things are still inchoate, but would he agree that if we wait until it is fully formed, we would have missed the opportunity to get a seat on the Board? I believe our best contribution can be as civil administrators; this is where we have a clear comparative advantage. This is a unique opportunity to contribute expertise and experience in nation-building, and we can help build peace in the Middle East, and I dare say, even the wider world, given the global nature of this conflict. Has the Ministry considered going beyond the regular Singapore Cooperation Programme which typically invites select Palestinian civil servants to attend training in Singapore, and instead send our senior civil servants or retired civil servants there to set up their administrative frameworks and structures to train the civil servants there?

REPLY

1 We are not campaigning to be on the Board of Peace. Let me take a step back and remind everybody – we are Singaporeans. Our approach is always to do more, say less, and be quietly helpful and constructive; to work from the ground up. So, that is why we are not asking to sit on many boards, but we will step up our longstanding cooperation with the Palestinian Authority. I would also remind you that it is not just under the Singapore Cooperation Programme by which we engage the Palestinian Authority. We have been having regular meetings at senior levels. The [then-]Palestinian Authority Prime Minister [Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh] has been here, our [then-]Prime Minister [Lee Hsien Loong] has been there. I have been there several times. We will customise specific programmes that are relevant for them. They will take the lead on which programmes they are interested in, and how Singapore can best address their needs. I hope Members of the House would agree with me that this understated, more discreet, behind-the-scenes, helpful, respectful approach is more appropriate for us in Singapore.

SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Mr Yip Hon Weng: I want to talk a bit about humanitarian aid. The Minister mentioned that multiple countries and non-governmental organisations are already providing aid and providing relief. How does Singapore ensure that our aid complements rather than duplicates international efforts? Have we identified specific gaps in the international response, where Singapore’s niche support can add the most value? Lastly, can the Minister explain why sustaining our humanitarian and diplomatic engagement in Gaza matters to Singaporeans, not as an act of compassion, but as a reflection of our identity as a small nation committed to peace, and multiracial harmony?

REPLY

1 There are many international aid agencies involved. I would highlight, first, the United Nations itself; the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which has been doing work there for decades. I have mentioned the World Food Programme. I would also take reference from the hopefully, soon-to-be-established transitional authority. It is for people on the ground to decide what is needed and to coordinate, and then we fit in. It is not for us to impose our idea of how aid should be delivered. I hope you understand my position on not trying to be pushy, not trying to aim for positions on boards, and not trying to excessively draw attention; but just to quietly and effectively work in the background.

2 Your other Supplementary Question is why we do this. We do this because, first, it is an expression of Singaporeans’ innate generosity and compassion. Second, I believe Singapore does have some significant resonance in the Middle East. I have shared with this House before, that when a Singapore delegation goes there, the diversity of the delegation – multireligious and multiracial – has special resonance there because there you have conflicts over land, but turbocharged by appeals to religious and other tribal instincts. The example that Singapore – united and cohesive, in the midst of our great diversity, and able to stand on our own two feet, and then to generously help enhance other peoples’ capability to also stand on their own two feet. This is something which I believe does also reflect well on our society. I think it reflects the basic decency, and the goodwill and generosity that exists in the hearts of all Singaporeans. So that is why we do it.

3 Having said that, I would also add that there are many other troubled spots in the world. Right now, you look at what is happening in Sudan, or at the sequelae of what has happened in Syria and Yemen. In due time, I think people would also hope that Singaporeans would respond to these accordingly.

SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION

Mr Fadli Fawzi: Twelve nations, including France and Japan, have set up an emergency coalition for the financial sustainability of the Palestinian Authority, to support the effort to stabilise the Palestinian Authority’s finances and ensure the continued viability of the two-state solution. In light of the Gaza peace plan, will Singapore now consider them in making financial contributions to the Palestinian Authority, and if not, why not?

REPLY

1 I think it is premature, but if the need arises, and if there is a specific programme, I will certainly be happy to share it with the House.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 OCTOBER 2025