Official Visit to Singapore by Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, 25 to 26 October 2025

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang arrived in Singapore today for an Official Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

Premier Li received a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House this afternoon. Premier Li then had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Wong. Both leaders noted that Singapore and China celebrated 35 years of excellent diplomatic relations in 2025. The close ties were underpinned by regular high-level exchanges, strong economic linkages and people-to-people ties. Both leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment links. Both leaders acknowledged the substantial progress made on several key bilateral initiatives discussed during their previous meeting in June 2025, such as third-country cooperation and the green economy.

Premier Li updated Prime Minister Wong on the latest developments in China, including on the latest outcomes of the recently concluded Fourth Plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. Prime Minister Wong expressed Singapore’s confidence in China’s overall long-term trajectory and development prospects.

Prime Minister Wong and Premier Li exchanged views on regional and international issues. Both leaders agreed on the importance of upholding the rules-based system of multilateralism and international order. Prime Minister Wong expressed support for China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) and expressed Singapore’s readiness to collaborate with China and the Group of Friends of the GDI in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Prime Minister Wong and Premier Li also discussed cross-strait developments. Prime Minister Wong reiterated that Singapore has a clear and consistent “One China” policy and is opposed to Taiwan independence.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Wong and Premier Li witnessed the exchange of the following deliverables:

a. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on Enhancing Cooperation in Green Development

b. MOU between the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on Enhancing Cooperation in the Digital Economy

c. MOU between the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China on Cooperation in the Field of Information and Communications Technology

d. MOU between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China on the Establishment of the Singapore-China Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

e. MOU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore and the China International Development Cooperation Agency of the People’s Republic of China on the Singapore-China Third Country Training Programme

f. MOU between the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Republic of Singapore and the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People’s Republic of China on Emergency Management Cooperation

g. MOU between the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment of the Republic of Singapore and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China on Food Safety Cooperation

h. MOU between the Software Project Office of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore and the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee on Expanding Third-Party Market Collaboration

These agreements underscore the strong and enduring partnership between Singapore and China, reinforcing cooperation in established areas, while creating new opportunities for collaboration to benefit the peoples of both countries, as well as the region.

Prime Minister Wong will host an Official Dinner in honour of Premier Li this evening.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 OCTOBER 2025