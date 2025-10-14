Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question, 14 October 2025

QUESTION

Mr Yip Hon Weng: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether Singapore will support the newly announced Gaza peace plan by the US that proposes the establishment of an international stabilisation force and a monitored ceasefire.

REPLY

1 My reply will also address related questions from Mr Ang Wei Neng, Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Dr Hamid Razak, and Mr Gerald Giam for subsequent sittings.

2 Singapore had welcomed the agreement on 9 October 2025 by Israel and Hamas on the first phase of the peace plan proposed by the Trump administration. This first phase is now being implemented. This is a significant welcome development for the sake of peace. We urge all parties to make further progress towards resolving outstanding issues in subsequent phases. It is vital to create the right conditions which would allow for the reconstruction of Gaza, bring hope to the people of Gaza, and enhance stability in the Middle East.

3 Singapore will continue to provide humanitarian assistance and support the Palestinian Authority, especially through capacity building programmes.

