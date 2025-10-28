Second Singapore-Vietnam Annual Leaders' Meeting, 28 October 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held the Second Singapore-Vietnam Annual Leaders’ Meeting this morning on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Vietnam, underpinned by regular high-level visits, strong trade and investment links, and close people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, the importance of strengthening partnerships amidst a volatile and unpredictable global environment, and avenues to expand our collaboration in new and emerging areas, both bilaterally and regionally.

The Prime Ministers announced the finalisation of the Plan of Action (POA) to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), which was launched by Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Wong in March 2025. The POA sets out concrete areas of cooperation under the CSP’s six pillars, namely: (a) Enhancing cooperation for international peace, security and stability; (b) Reinforcing economic cooperation and fostering collaboration in mutually beneficial areas; (c) Strengthening energy and green cooperation; (d) Building capacity and connecting people; (e) Strengthening cooperation in digital domains and emerging technologies; and (f) Strengthening cooperation in international and regional fora.

The Prime Ministers looked forward to the establishment of the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue, which will serve as a high-level platform to promote discussions between Singapore and Vietnamese leaders and senior government officials on governance, public administration and transformation.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on Rice Trade on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Gyeongju, South Korea,in October 2025. The agreement will strengthen bilateral cooperation in food security.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 OCTOBER 2025