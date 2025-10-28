MFA-MTI Joint Press Statement: 36th APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea, from 29 to 30 October 2025

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann will represent Singapore at the 36th APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea, from 29 to 30 October 2025.

Under the theme of “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper”, Minister Fu and SMS Sim will join discussions on how economies can harness opportunities to accelerate economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region, amidst emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) for trade, changes in demographic structures, and the rise of new growth engines such as cultural and creative industries. They will also discuss how economies can strengthen supply chain resilience and adaptability, while promoting trade facilitation in the Asia-Pacific region. Minister Fu and SMS Simwill also engage their counterparts on the sidelines of the AMM.



Minister Fu and SMS Sim will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

SINGAPORE

28 OCTOBER 2025