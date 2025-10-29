Working Visit by Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, 28 to 29 October 2025

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney made a working visit to Singapore from 28 to 29 October 2025.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong hosted Prime Minister Carney to breakfast at the Istana on 29 October 2025. They reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Singapore and Canada as both countries commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year. The Prime Ministers discussed ways to strengthen economic and investment links as well as further opportunities for bilateral collaboration in science, technology and innovation, energy, and cybersecurity. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, and highlighted Singapore and Canada’s shared outlook on the free flow of trade and investments, as well as commitment to multilateralism and international law.

Prime Minister Wong welcomed Canada’s interest to strengthen economic cooperation with ASEAN and the region, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Prime Minister Wong reaffirmed Singapore’s support for the expeditious conclusion of negotiations on an ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement.

Prime Minister Carney was accompanied by Canada Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu.

