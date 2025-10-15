Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: G20 Outreach Programme

Speech by Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, at the G20 Outreach Programme, Motheo TVET College, NADA Campus, Bloemfontein

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

Programme Director, Ms Yolisa Blom;

Executive Mayor of Mangaung, Cllr Gregory Nthatisi;

Principal of Motheo TVET College, Professor M. D. Phutsisi;

Representatives from SETAs and the Free State Development Corporation;

Leaders of student organisations, the SRC, and alumni;

Distinguished guests, colleagues, ladies and gentlemen;

Good morning;

It is a pleasure and an honour to join you today at this important G20 Outreach Programme, held at one of South Africa’s most dynamic institutions of learning, Motheo TVET College. I wish to begin by expressing my gratitude to the college leadership, staff, and students for hosting us with such warmth and enthusiasm.

We are gathered here at a time of great significance in our country’s history. South Africa is leading the G20, the world’s premier platform for international economic cooperation, for the very first time. This is a proud moment not only for South Africa but also for the entire African continent. Our Presidency of the G20, under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” marks an opportunity for us to demonstrate leadership, vision, and unity on the global stage.

The G20 brings together the world’s largest developed and emerging economies. Together, these nations represent about 85 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade, and nearly two-thirds of the world’s population. This means that decisions taken within the G20 have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of billions of people, influencing global financial systems, food security, climate policy, job creation, and technological development.

The Significance of South Africa’s G20 Presidency

For South Africa, holding the G20 Presidency is both an immense honour and a serious responsibility. It allows us to bring the priorities of Africa and the Global South into the heart of global decision-making. Through this Presidency, we are not only representing ourselves but also carrying the aspirations of a continent that has for too long been on the margins of global economic policy.

Our theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability is a reflection of South Africa’s vision for a fairer, more inclusive, and more resilient world. Solidarity means standing together to address global challenges that no nation can solve alone, whether it be climate change, pandemics, or debt crises. Equality speaks to creating fair opportunities for all countries and all people to participate fully in the global economy. Sustainability calls on us to pursue economic growth that protects the environment, uplifts communities, and ensures that future generations can thrive.

Through our Presidency, South Africa seeks to drive practical outcomes on issues that matter deeply to our people. We are prioritising inclusive and sustainable economic growth, job creation, industrialisation, digital transformation, and the empowerment of women and youth. We are championing fair access to finance, energy security, and climate resilience. We are also working to ensure that the benefits of global growth are shared more equitably across all regions of the world, including Africa.

Why We Are Here

We gather today as part of a series of dialogues taking place across the country under the banner of the G20 Outreach Programme, a nationwide initiative that brings South Africa’s G20 Presidency closer to its people. This is our third student dialogue, following successful engagements with young people at the Tshwane University of Technology and Walter Sisulu University. Each of these conversations helps us deepen the link between global discussions and local realities.

Through these student dialogues, we want to ensure that South Africa’s G20 Presidency is not a distant, diplomatic event, but a living platform that speaks to the daily aspirations of our citizens particularly our youth, students, and emerging entrepreneurs.

Tangible Results for the Free State and Rural Communities

Over the past few months, the Free State province and the Mangaung Metro have played an active role in advancing South Africa’s G20 Presidency by hosting several engagements that connected global priorities to local action.

In February 2025, the University of the Free State (UFS), in partnership with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, hosted the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group and Bioeconomy Meetings in Bloemfontein. These sessions brought together scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders to strengthen South Africa’s role in driving inclusive innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable bio-industrial growth.

In August 2025, the province hosted the G20 Cultural Diplomacy Roadshow in Bloemfontein as part of the MACUFE Festival. The event showcased South Africa’s creative economy and promoted cultural exchange under the G20 theme of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability. Local SMMEs, artists, and entrepreneurs participated in exhibitions and performances.

In September 2025, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) led a G20 Community Mobile Service Outreach in QwaQwa, Free State. This two-day initiative brought essential communication and digital services closer to rural residents, advancing the Presidency’s goal of bridging the digital divide and expanding access to information.

Together, these events demonstrate that the Free State is not a bystander in South Africa’s G20 Presidency. It has been an active platform for dialogue, innovation, and community participation showing how global cooperation can translate into practical outcomes for local development.

Opportunities for Students and TVET Graduates

Motheo TVET College is at the heart of the skills revolution that South Africa needs. The G20’s focus on youth empowerment, skills development, and digital innovation speaks directly to your reality as students preparing to enter the workforce.

Through the G20 Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and Innovation for Sustainable Development, South Africa is working with global partners to expand digital infrastructure, improve data access, and promote ethical use of AI. The aim is to create opportunities for young people to participate in the digital economy not as consumers, but as creators, technicians, developers, and entrepreneurs.

In the TVET sector, we are aligning our skills programmes with these priorities. For example:

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, in collaboration with industry partners, is introducing Digital Skills Academies in selected TVET colleges to train students in coding, drone technology, and renewable energy maintenance.

The Department of Higher Education and Training is expanding work-based learning partnerships with local industries to give students practical experience while studying.

Through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, opportunities are being created for TVET graduates to enter internships linked to public infrastructure, energy, and technology projects that are consistent with the G20’s sustainability goals.

These initiatives are not abstract ideas; they are pathways to meaningful work and entrepreneurship for students in institutions like Motheo.

How the G20 Benefits SMMEs and Entrepreneurs

Another frequent question we receive is how the G20 benefits small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially in towns and townships. This is an important conversation, because small enterprises are the backbone of job creation and innovation in South Africa.

The G20’s agenda on inclusive growth and sustainable development recognises that economic transformation cannot happen without small and medium enterprises.

Through South Africa’s leadership, we have pushed for measures that enable SMMEs to participate in green supply chains, access affordable financing, and benefit from technology transfer.

Here in the Free State, the G20 Outreach Programme is already connecting local SMMEs with national and international development finance institutions. These include the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), and private sector partners who are providing technical support to small manufacturers, agri-processors, and digital entrepreneurs.

Africa’s Voice on the Global Stage

For far too long, Africa has been a subject of global discussions rather than a participant in shaping them. South Africa’s G20 Presidency changes that narrative. It allows us to bring African solutions to global challenges and to highlight the innovation, resilience, and creativity that define our continent.

Through our leadership, we are also working to strengthen the partnership between the G20 and the African Union, which is now a permanent member of the G20. This is a historic step towards global governance that reflects true inclusivity. It means that the concerns of African farmers, entrepreneurs, workers, and young people can now inform the policies that drive the world economy.

Creating Opportunities for South Africa

Hosting the G20 is not only a matter of prestige. It is an opportunity to strengthen our economy and build national pride. The Presidency brings increased international attention to South Africa, opening doors for investment, tourism, and trade. It stimulates sectors such as transport, hospitality, and technology. Most importantly, it positions

South Africa as a confident, forward-looking country capable of leading global dialogue on complex challenges.

The Presidency also enables us to showcase the best of who we are: a nation that values democracy, equality, and human solidarity. It gives us a platform to share our story of resilience, transformation, and hope.

Conclusion

As I conclude, I want to return to the importance of gatherings like this one. The G20 Outreach Programme is about connecting the global to the local and ensuring that every South African, regardless of background, can see their place in the country’s global journey. It is about showing that diplomacy is not distant from development, and that international cooperation can directly improve lives here at home.

To the students of Motheo TVET College, I urge you to see yourselves as active participants in South Africa’s G20 story. The future belongs to you. The world is changing rapidly, but it is also opening up new possibilities for those who are prepared, skilled, and determined. Continue to learn, innovate, and lead with purpose.

Let us continue to build a South Africa that embodies the values of solidarity, equality, and sustainability. Let us work together to ensure that our G20 Presidency leaves a legacy of inclusion, innovation, and global cooperation. Let us use this moment to lift our people, strengthen our continent, and shape a world that truly leaves no one behind.

I thank you.

