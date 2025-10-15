Minister John Steenhuisen: 2nd Conference on Import and Export Food Safety Cooperation Mechanism of the Belt and Road Initiative

Theme: Food Safety Policy, Management, and International Cooperation

Minister Sun Meijun,

The leadership of the GACC,

Ambassadors and Diplomatic Corps,

Distinguished Guests,

Dear Friends,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my greatest honour to address this august occasion at the 2nd Conference on the Import and Export Food Safety Cooperation Mechanism of the Belt and Road Initiative, here in the vibrant city of Shanghai. I would like to express my profound appreciation to Minister Sun and her team for inviting South Africa to share our own experiences on food safety. Thank you, minister, for the warm reception and the kind hospitality you have offered us.

South Africa values China’s “One Policy” approach, which emphasises unified standards, coordinated governance and science-based cooperation across ministries and sectors. It provides clarity, predictability and confidence for international partners. For us, this approach underlines the importance of coherence in food safety policy, where clear rules, applied consistently, allow farmers and exporters to trade on the basis of trust and transparency.

South Africa welcomes the Import and Export Food Safety Cooperation Mechanism as a pragmatic platform to translate science-based cooperation into real market access for our farmers.

Allow me to begin by recognising the importance of the partnership between South Africa and China. Ours is a relationship built not only on diplomatic ties, but also on shared commitments to trade, development and mutual prosperity. For South Africa, opening new markets is a cornerstone of our agricultural strategy, and China has become one of our most valued partners on this journey.

This year, we reached a historic milestone. In May 2025, South Africa shipped its very first full-season consignment of avocados to Shanghai, the beginning of what we believe will be a long and fruitful chapter in our agricultural trade. That moment symbolised more than just the success of one product; it reflected the power of collaboration, science-based trade and trust between our countries.

It also underlined what we can achieve when we open new doors together, not only for farmers and exporters, but also for consumers who benefit from high-quality, safe food.

It is therefore fitting that I address you today on the subject of food safety and international cooperation. Because, if trade is the bridge that connects our nations, then food safety is the foundation on which that bridge must rest.

Shared responsibility in South Africa

Food safety in South Africa is a shared responsibility between two ministries. The Ministry of Agriculture oversees the safety of food along the production chain: from the farm through processing and up to the point of sale. The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, ensures that consumers are protected through regulations on nutrition, food labelling, additives, chemical residues and contaminants. Together, we cover the full journey of food from “farm to fork,” ensuring that standards are upheld, and that the public has confidence in what they eat.

International standards and trade

In an era of unprecedented globalisation, with supply chains becoming more complex, ensuring food safety requires strong policy management and robust international cooperation. As trade expands under the Belt and Road Initiative, so too must our commitment to ensuring that every product crossing our borders is safe, traceable and trustworthy. A single lapse can ripple across continents, affecting lives, livelihoods and reputations. The benefits of trade can only be realised if consumers, whether in Shanghai, in Beijing, or in Johannesburg, have confidence in the quality and safety of the food they consume.

In a globalised world, food safety is also about trade. South Africa works to align its standards with those of key international bodies, namely:

the Codex Alimentarius Commission – which sets global food standards;

the International Plant Protection Convention – which safeguards plant health in trade; and

the World Organisation for Animal Health – which sets animal health standards.

This alignment is essential to keep markets open. It also ensures that our exports of fruit, wine, grains and animal products meet the requirements of our trading partners. To give a practical example, the Perishable Products Export Control Board in South Africa inspects consignments of fresh produce bound for international markets to make sure they comply with these safety standards. Increasingly, we use digital systems to share this information quickly and transparently with our trading partners.

Practical measures along the value chain

From farm to table, South Africa insists on internationally recognised practices:

Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) on farms. These are practices that keep food safe and protect the environment from the very start of production. For example, the safe use of pesticides and fertilisers: applying only approved products, at the right time, and at the right dose to avoid chemical residues.

Good Hygiene Practices during handling. These practices ensure food remains safe after harvest and during storage, transport and preparation. For example, clean facilities and equipment: washing crates, containers and cold rooms to prevent bacterial contamination.

The application of the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points system in processing plants and abattoirs. HACCP is a systematic approach to identify and control food safety hazards in processing. An example include abattoirs – checking animals for signs of disease before slaughter.

We also maintain a network of accredited laboratories, public and private, that test food for compliance. Importantly, our Ministries of Health and Agriculture share data, ensuring that information is acted on quickly and consistently.

Continental cooperation

Looking beyond South Africa, Africa is at an exciting turning point. The African Continental Free Trade Area offers a unique chance to boost intra-African trade. However, its success depends on strong food safety systems. This is why the establishment of the African Food Safety Agency under the African Union is so important. Africa currently carries a disproportionate burden of unsafe food, with more than 91 million people affected by foodborne disease every year, and around 137 000 lives lost annually. The World Bank estimates that this costs African economies over US$110 billion each year in lost productivity and health care.

Therefore, this agency is a direct response to this crisis. It will harmonise food safety standards across the continent, build a rapid alert system for emergencies, and create a central data hub to strengthen risk assessment and training. By reducing risks and aligning regulations, this agency will help African farmers and agribusinesses compete more fairly in regional and global markets. For South Africa, this is an opportunity to reinforce our own systems, support intra-African trade, and contribute to a future where safe food is both a public health guarantee and an engine of economic growth. South Africa is proud to contribute to this effort.

We believe that when African countries cooperate on food safety, we not only protect our people, but also unlock the continent’s full economic potential. For countries like mine, food exports represents both an economic lifeline and a contribution to global food security.

Conclusion

In conclusion, food safety is more than a technical issue. It is about protecting lives, building trust in our markets and enabling trade that creates jobs and prosperity. It is about partnership across ministries, across borders and across continents. Together, through international solidarity, we can ensure that the Belt and Road Initiative is not only a path of connectivity and prosperity, but also a path of safety, trust and shared health. Together, we can safeguard the health of our people and the integrity of our food system. Let us reaffirm our commitment today and let this conference be a catalyst for deeper cooperation, innovation and trust.

I thank you for the opportunity to share South Africa’s experience, and I look forward to strengthening our cooperation with all of you in this room as we continue to make food safer for everyone. I wish the “2nd Conference on the Import and Export Food

Safety Cooperation Mechanism of the Belt and Road Initiative” every success and best wishes to all participants.

Thank you.

#GovZAUpdates