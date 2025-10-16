Sunset Point Software Partners with Wisdom X to Deliver Legacy System Decommissioning

Sunset Point Software, the leading provider of legacy system decommissioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with London-based Wisdom X.

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Point Software, the leading provider of legacy system decommissioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with London-based Wisdom X.“Across the industry, very few consulting organizations have mastered the art and discipline of decommissioning legacy systems while ensuring that business information remains accessible and valuable. Wisdom X, led by CEO Ayesshah Aikhan, stands out as one of those few. Their thought leadership and track record of execution make them an ideal partner for extending Sunset Point Software’s mission and accelerating our growth across Europe."Ayesshah Aikhan, CEO of Wisdom X, added, “At Wisdom X, we are passionate about helping organizations unlock the value trapped in their legacy systems and assets. By partnering with Sunset Point Software, we’re able to deliver truly modern, end-to-end decommissioning solutions that balance efficiency, compliance, and security. Together, we’re redefining how enterprises approach legacy transformation turning what was once a technical burden into a strategic advantage."Wisdom X will resell and implement Sunset Point Software’s flagship solutions— Legacy Snapshot and M&A Snapshot and is Sunset Point Software’s first UK-based partner.About Sunset Point SoftwareSunset Point Software is pioneering a new era in enterprise system decommissioning. The company’s patent pending Snapshot technology transforms legacy applications into enduring, AI-ready digital assets, ensuring that critical business information remains both preserved and operational. By converting complex, aging systems into intelligent, searchable archives, Sunset Point enables organizations to unlock the full value of their historical data—reducing risk, improving compliance, and fueling future innovation.Contact:Sunset Point Software, Inc.Bart Farmer, 888-703-5358bart.farmer@sunsetpointsoftware.comAbout Wisdom XWisdom X is a specialist decommissioning boutique consultancy dedicated to helping organisations unlock spend held in legacy systems and assets. The company works collaboratively with partners like Sunset Point Software to deliver modern, end-to-end decommissioning solutions for enterprises across the UK.Positioned as a one-stop shop for all things decommissioning, Wisdom X provides expertise in compliance, risk management, and secure decommissioning ensuring that the transition away from legacy technology is both seamless and strategically valuable.Contact:Wisdom XAyesshah AlikhanMedia/Information: info@wisdomx.ukTelephone : +44 07807743135Website : www.wisdomx.co.uk

