BARRETT BERGMANN HOME EXPANDS COLLECTION FOR HIGH POINT MARKET

Co-Founders of Barrett Bergmann Home Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett, are thrilled for their second showing at Fall High Point Market in Interhall #IH207. Guided by their mission "By Designers, for Designers," BBH's collection features Customizable Bath Vanities, Home Fragrances, real-touch Florals, Linens, and Decorative Accessories.

We’re unveiling pieces that reflect our passion for form, texture, and materials, while giving designers more ways than ever to personalize their clients’ spaces.” — Dwayne Bergmann, co-founder of Barrett Bergmann Home

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barrett Bergmann Home will debut its most comprehensive collection to date at the October 2025 High Point Market, in Interhall Booth #IH207, reinforcing its position as a leader in the luxury interiors sector."High Point Market has always been a stage for innovation and storytelling in design. This year, we’re unveiling pieces that reflect our passion for form, texture, and materials, while giving designers more ways than ever to personalize their clients’ spaces. We want visitors to leave inspired and excited to reimagine what luxury can be," says Dwayne Bergmann.Known for its impeccable craftsmanship, forward-thinking design, and seamless integration of customization, Barrett Bergmann Home (BBH) will introduce new customizable vanity frames , the highly anticipated “Elemental Edit series”, alongside bold new vase designs, a luxurious expansion of bedding, pillows, and throws, and an expanded collection of real-touch floral arrangements."Our Fall 2025- Winter 2026 collection is the culmination of months of creative exploration and precision craftsmanship. From the sculptural Elemental Edit vanities to our lifelike florals, every piece is designed to delight the senses and stand the test of time. We’re thrilled to share it with the design community at High Point Market,” says Kyle Barrett.Since the beginning of the year, Barrett Bergmann Home has garnered significant industry acclaim, with features in prestigious industry titles, and praise from top designers who cite the brand’s ability to merge timeless elegance with innovative detailing. Their products have been celebrated for both their beauty and functionality, earning a reputation as heirloom-quality pieces designed for modern living.Barrett Bergmann Home invites attendees to visit them at IHFC booth #IH207 during High Point Market to experience the collection in person and explore how the brand continues to push boundaries in high-end home design.The BBH founders, Dwayne Bergman & Kyle Barrett, invite market buyers and friends to join them on Monday, October 27th at 11;00 a.m., for an intimate gathering, with Hardware Designer, Lisa Jarvis. Guests will enjoy a glass of bubbly while being inspired by stories and insights into the creative journey behind Barrett Bergmann Home.Market attendees and Trade buyers are also invited to explore Barrett Bergmann Home's digital storefront at shopbbh.com to preview their new collections and to register for a trade account today About Barrett Bergmann HomeBarrett Bergmann Home is a luxury home brand built for designers by designers. Partners and designers, Texas-based Kyle Barrett and Florida-based Dwayne Bergmann have channeled their distinct creative styles to form a unified vision, designed in harmony. Craft your personalized expression of style with their collection of thoughtfully designed furnishings, real touch florals, home fragrances, linens, and decorative accessories for home and bath. The trade-only brand offers custom capabilities, exceptional craftsmanship, and unexpected details. Barrett Bergmann Home products are designed to meet the standards of their discerning peers, alleviating the pain points many designers face when sourcing quality, innovative, and beautiful pieces.Visit the BBH Website: https://shopbbh.com/ and to Register for a trade account today.Media ContactAnn FeldsteinMoxie Marketing & CommunicationsAnn@moxiemarketingny.com###

