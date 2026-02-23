The Designers Collaborative immersive 3-Day Made In America Tour in Lancaster County, PA, opens registration

The Made In America Furniture Tour is an immersive 3-day educational event, hosted by Heather McManus, CEO and Founder of The Designers Collaborative. Designed to be an all-inclusive trip for interior designers and other design and trade professionals, to fully-immerse oneself in the beauty and legacy of quality craftsmanship, Made in America. The 3-day tour will begin at a fun location, at a renovated chocolate factory in the picturesque town of Lititz, PA. Guests will also enjoy delicious meals, antique shopping, peer to peer networking, with daily activities, and curated design focused stops Heather McManus, CEO and Founder of The Designers Collaborative, will host The Made in America Furniture Tour, in Lancaster County, PA, running March 10th–12th, 2026. For nearly a decade The Designers Collaborative, has grown to now have more than 500 members and covers all of North America, and has Canadian members as well.

KINNELON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Designers Collaborative "Made In America Furniture Tour” is opening registration for their 3-day tour outside of its exclusive buying group membership for the very first time.The Made In America Furniture Tour is an immersive 3-day educational event, hosted by Heather McManus, CEO and Founder of The Designers Collaborative, and will take place in Lancaster County, PA, running March 10th–12th, 2026. “I am thrilled to be opening up our Made In America Furniture Tour as an opportunity for fellow interior designers and design professionals to join us for a one-of-a-kind design trip that is educational and fun!” Heather McManus shared.Designed to be an all-inclusive trip for interior designers and other design and trade professionals, to fully-immerse oneself in the beauty and legacy of quality craftsmanship, Made in America. The trip will feature tours of Amish/Mennonite furniture factories, trade shows, and aims to deepen the attendees knowledge of domestic manufacturing.The key elements of the Factory tours will dive into how quality furniture is designed and constructed, and highlight the handcrafted furniture from this region through visits to Amish and Mennonite furniture manufacturers, as well as attending a local trade show. Heather McManus commented, “I designed this tour to help design professionals learn how to spot high-quality, American-made furniture. Our tour will also offer insights into furniture sourcing and negotiation, as well as how to care for quality furniture, with tips for better communication on the value of high-end furnishings and affluent homeowners for B2C sales strategies.”Heather details that the 3-day tour will begin with a fun location: staying at a renovated chocolate factory in the most picturesque town of Lititz, PA, plus enjoying delicious meals at fine-dining establishments and plenty of laughs with a small group of like-minded industry peers. During the 3-day tour, guests will also enjoy peer-to-peer networking, daily activities, curated design-focused stops, and time for exclusive antiquing and vintage shopping.“This tour is for interior designers and other design professionals who are interested in learning about furniture design and manufacturing and the history of the Amish and Mennonite furniture factories. The 3-day event includes attending trade shows, while deepening knowledge of domestic quality and production, what are the advantages of custom furniture, and knowledge of the process for ordering bench-made furniture that can last a lifetime.”Heather explains that the first edition of this trip was held in 2025 and had designers from as far as Texas, Chicago, as well as a few more locals, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania coming together for the 3-day immersive experience.Anna Foulon from Embark Planning & Design said, "Thank you for putting together a fabulous trip, it was so fun!" Joy Williams from Joyful Designs LLC, attended in 2025 and shared she was "so glad she attended and opened accounts with so many new vendors she would have never known of."Registration is available with fewer than 10 remaining guests. To learn more, visit The Designers Collaborative's events page to register to attend.Heather shared, “Stay tuned for more events and brand collaborations planned throughout 2026, and a series of celebrations to honor our 10-year anniversary in business at Fall High Point Market.”For nearly a decade, The Designers Collaborative, a designer-focused buying program, has helped businesses large and small achieve success and increase their bottom line. Their membership consists of active professionals in the interior design industry who are either an interior designer, decorator, or home stager. The Designers Collaborative covers all of North America, with some international members, and has grown its robust program to offer more than just wholesale savings. Through its membership program, TDC delivers valuable insights, sales and marketing strategies, insightful webinars, business development tools, an introduction to hundreds of trade vendors, and unlocks ‘stocking dealer pricing’ for its 500+ members. From educational programs to immersive experiences, tours, member meet-ups at markets and tradeshow, monthly webinars, and a dedicated private Facebook group, this inclusive community. For questions about The Designers Collaborative Click here to schedule a time to connect. AboutThe Designers Collaborative (TDC) is a buying collective with over 500 interior design members and growing. This is what it means their buying group unlocks stocking dealer discounts and the power in numbers –with access to exclusive tools. We are able to offer the largest amount of options, with a list of over 300 vendors at the best price tiers in the industry. TDC members can buy at the same price levels that furniture stores do. No more getting outpriced by the internet, and still making incredible markups and the security of having a dedicated Account Holder work with you the entire time. Each TDC dedicated Account Holders also help with damages, managing vendor payments, freight billing, and logistics.###

