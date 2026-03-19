Armen Living is Celebrating Spring with a New High Point Showroom & the 100th Market Party for Reb Nicholson

Armen Living invites market attendees to join them for Reb Nicholson’s 100th High Point Market on Sunday, April 26th, from 5:00–8:00 PM, in their new showroom at 417 S. Wrenn Street. Reb Nicholson’s impressive work history spans 5-decades including a variety of leadership roles, merchandising, furniture buying, and more. To add to the night's fun atmosphere Armen Living is bringing together an all-industry band “The Armen Hammers.” Armen Living's new property sits on nearly an acre at 417 S. Wrenn Street in downtown High Point, and is a short walk from the High Point Market's main building and transportation terminal. Style leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices.

Armen Living's new showroom at 417 S. Wrenn St will host the Sunday, April 26th, 100th High Point Market for their National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson.

This market will be one for the record books! We are honored to bring the design + trade community together, to celebrate Reb Nicholson’s 100th anniversary in our new showroom.” — Kevin Kevonian, President & CEO, of Armen Living

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based contemporary home furnishings brand Armen Living is sharing news as they prepare to open the doors to their new 12,000 sq ft showroom at 417 S. Wrenn Street. With exciting plans to celebrate a milestone anniversary on Sunday, April 26th for their National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson’s 100th High Point Market.“This market will be one for the record books! We could not be more thrilled about how all of the stars have aligned with our recent acquisition and purchase of a property in High Point.” Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO of Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living, shared. “To be able to honor Reb Nicholson’s 100th anniversary in our new showroom and bring the design and trade community together is an incredible feeling. We look forward to celebrating with our industry and to shining a light on Reb’s impressive career, his dedication to his craft, and to our unstoppable sales team, for both our iconic brands.”Reb Nicholson’s impressive work history spans 5 decades with nationally recognized brands. Accumulating his experience in a variety of leadership roles, including starting out in merchandising, evolving into a furniture buyer, creating and leading teams, managing retail locations, and through it all being highly respected and regarded for his love of the home furnishings industry and his never-ending drive.Reb’s career began in 1972 with retail giant Levitz Furniture in Camp Springs, Maryland, where he was initially hired as a merchandiser responsible for creating vignettes, tagging merchandise, and preparing the store for its grand opening. As his merchandising expertise increased and his insight into his customer base broadened, Reb was soon promoted to Regional Buyer and ultimately managed purchasing for several categories for 13 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.Moving up the corporate ladder, Reb held the position of Executive Vice President at B. Bugatch Furniture, where he oversaw operations for 10 stores in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. After several successful years as EVP, Reb joined The Lane Company, where he spent a total of 16 years as both an independent representative before moving into larger leadership roles, including Regional Sales Manager and Vice President of National Accounts.Looking back on his career, Reb reminisces about how the industry has evolved, “It’s remarkable how significantly our industry has grown and changed throughout my career. Early on, we had no laptops or cell phones, and purchases and orders were made by hand and faxed to the office. Now, younger reps have never even seen a fax, and we are still evolving as technology and AI advance. “Other notable roles with recognizable companies includes Reb’s role as the Vice President of Sales for Stoneville Furniture, The Powell Company, Magnussen Home, and Designmaster, and most recently, Reb spent 10 years with Classic Home—first as an independent rep and later managing a region of sales representatives—before joining Armen Living five years ago, as their National Sales Manager, and where currently manages 20 + reps all across the country.Two of Reb’s longest-standing industry relationships and teammates at Armen Living, Randy Graboski, Key Account Executive and Steve Riley, Key Accounts, commented about knowing Reb for more than 30 years, “We are incredibly honored to celebrate Reb’s 100th High Point Market, alongside our customers, industry professionals and our Armen Living team. Having worked beside Reb in several roles and at different companies, there is truly no one we admire more, who is more passionate about building relationships, and who works harder for his customers.”“This business thrives on relationships; strong connections with team members, buyers, representatives, and entrepreneurial owners who drive businesses forward. Throughout my career, I have enjoyed developing teams and partnering with dealers, representatives, and staff to create programs that deliver meaningful business results.” Reb Nicholson shares, “I am fortunate to work with an outstanding team—Kevin Kevonian, Holly Lightfoot, Randy Graboski, Steve Riley, who we coined the dream team—as well as our other dedicated reps, staff, and dealers. With the acquisition of Uwharrie Chair and the opening of our new High Point showroom, we are not slowing down, and my focus is to deepen dealer partnerships and drive growth across the combined portfolio.”Armen Living invites market attendees to join them for Reb Nicholson’s 100th High Point Market on Sunday, April 26th, from 5:00–8:00 PM, in their new showroom at 417 S. Wrenn Street. The celebration will include delicious catering, craft cocktails, draft beer and a full bar. Customers, market attendees, and industry representatives are all welcome to attend. RSVP via Eventbrite. To add to the night's fun atmosphere, Armen Living tapped the industry’s go–to resource for live local talent, Ray Allegrezza, who is bringing together an all-industry band “The Armen Hammers.” Ray Allegrezza, on lead guitar, Jodie Davis, guitar, Jerry Farmer, bass, and David Madora, on drums, will perform from 6-8 pm during Reb’s 100th Anniversary Party.”When I learned that this spring market represents Reb’s 100th High Point Market, it was music to my ears. What better way to celebrate and honor Reb for all he has done for the industry than with a musical tribute from a band composed entirely of furniture folks." Ray Allegrezza, Editor Emeritus, Furniture Today, commented. "Reb is one of the people who make this industry great, and the band can’t wait to celebrate his milestone with him."Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living’s new showroom at 417 S. Wrenn Street will be open daily from 8:00 AM - 6:00 pm beginning Monday, April 20 - Wednesday, April 29th. Only two blocks from the IHFC building, directly across from the Riverside and next to Luke Home at Shuttle Stop #7. Join them for coffee, espresso, cappuccino, or a latte on your way in, or stop by to experience their new outdoor patio for Open House Social Hours from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm starting Thursday, April 23 - Sunday, April 26th, for cocktails, beer, wine, and snacks.To book a market appointment, contact National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, by phone: (336) 688-7918 or email: Reb@armenliving.com.Armen LivingArmen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room, including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics, all designed with quality craftsmanship and durable materials, without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers more than 5000 total products and is known for its dependable service, and as a wholesale company with stylish, modern, and affordable designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 600 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 70% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else. Armenliving.comUwharrie Outdoor LivingJust south of the nation's furniture capital, in High Point, North Carolina, a small rocky stream meanders through the rolling countryside, next to old farmsteads, quiet neighborhoods, and living forests, eventually becoming the Uwharrie River (pronounced you-WAH-ree) — and is where we call home.Uwharrie Outdoor Living Collections are made to order, completely customizable, and Made in America. Their unique outdoor furniture combines classic American styling with extraordinary comfort and character, and offers colorful options, from Adirondack-style outdoor chairs and their accompanying pieces, available in a variety of styles, including traditional, transitional, and contemporary designs. Renowned for their decades-long and successful reputation, and as a go-to resource for quality craftsmanship, their collections are built to last, generously scaled, sturdy, and robust. Handcrafted to each client’s custom specifications, and finished to provide long-lasting comfort and character for any outdoor environment, by artisans in North Carolina, for outdoor enthusiasts from all walks of life. www.uwharrieoutdoorliving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.